Thidiela: Kaizer Chiefs have not made an offer for Black Leopards forward Musonda

The Lidoda Duvha boss has refuted reports they are negotiating with Amakhosi for their top striker

Black Leopards chairman David Thidiela says they are negotiating with clubs over striker Mwape Musonda, but admits Kaizer Chiefs have not tabled an offer for their talisman.

The Zambian striker has been linked with a move away from Thohoyandou after netting 16 goals for the club during the 2018/19 Premier Soccer League ( ) season.

“We want to sell Musonda because he has done a good job for us. We want him to join a club that plays in a top league, what more do we need from him?” Thidiela told Isolezwe.

“This guy has scored goals for us in the National First Division (NFD), we returned to the PSL and he continued to score goals and won the top goalscorer award,” said the Lidoda Duvha boss.

Having arrived in the PSL from Zanaco FC in 2015 to join , the Chipolopolo striker could not shine at the Soweto giants and was loaned out to in the 2015/16 season before he was released and joined the Venda-based club in August 2016 on a free transfer.

In addition, Musonda was instrumental for the club’s return to the top flight as he regularly found the back of the net in the NFD.

“There are teams that we are talking to with his manager. I can confirm that is not part of those clubs that we are talking to. Chiefs have not talked to us up until now,” added Thidiela.

Following his finishing prowess in the previous season, Musonda walked away with the PSL Golden Boot award and his form has raised speculation that Amakhosi might be lurking.

“Some of these clubs are based overseas and they have shown an interest and determination. However, everything regarding his future will be decided in the next few weeks,” concluded Thidiela.

Meanwhile, with coach Ernst Middendorp having secured the services of another Zambian star in Lazarous Kambole, calls are mounting that the Glamour Boys must sign another goal poacher.