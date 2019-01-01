Kaizer Chiefs have not approached Baroka over skipper Mduduzi Mdantsane

A reliable source close to Bakgaga Ba Mphahlele has told Goal that Amakhosi have not approached the club

Following media reports that Baroka FC are locked in talks with Kaizer Chiefs for the services of striker Mduduzi Mdantsane, a source close to Goal is adamant that the player is going nowhere.

The Bakgaga Ba Mphahlele skipper set the Premier Soccer League ( ) stage alight last season. He led the Limpopo-based side to Telkom Knockout Cup glory, and although the striker has a contract with coach Wedson Nyirenda’s troops until July 2020, it is reported that Amakhosi have been impressed by the goal poacher.

However, these reports have now been dismissed.

“He (Mdantsane) is not going anywhere. Chiefs never approached regarding Mdantsane. He is still contracted to Baroka,” the insider told Goal.

Looking at the 2018/19 PSL campaign, Mdantsane found the back of the net on four occasions and provided six assists in 29 PSL appearances.

Moreover, the Soweto giants recently parted ways with strikers Ryan Moon and Gustavo Paez, and they are in the market to boost their attacking department.

They recently lured Zambian striker Lazarous Kambole to help boost their attack where they have Leonardo Castro and Khama Billiat among others.

Meanwhile, the 24-year-old placed his name on the score sheet four times in the TKO Cup competition and chipped in with a single assist as they went on to upset in the final.

With coach Nyirenda looking to finish in a respectable position next season, the Zambian will want to retain his most prized asset.

In addition, it was previously reported that Baroka decided against renewing midfielder Thandani Ntshumayelo's contract after he initially signed a one-year deal with an option of a further two years.