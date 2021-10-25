Kaizer Chiefs have no midfield, Agay not a footballer - Khanye

Former Kaizer Chiefs winger Junior Khanye is concerned the Soweto giants are struggling to take control of the games despite winning some of them.

Sunday’s 2-1 Premier Soccer League victory over SuperSport United came on the backdrop of a 4-0 win over Chippa United the previous weekend but Khanye is not pleased by Chiefs’ showing, especially in midfield.

Coach Stuart Baxter started Njabulo Ngcobo, Phathutshedzo Nange and Anthony Akumu Agay in the middle of the park before introducing Kearyn Baccus, and Khanye feels the linkmen had little influence in the game.

“Chiefs coach must talk to his midfielders. Alexander Cole is there but for me, Agay is a no. Yes he played today [Sunday] but he is not a footballer,” said Khanye on iDiski TV.

“If there is something I want to see it is Chiefs dominating when they win. They cannot be dominated. Now the difference is that they are scoring. They are dominated by each and every team which plays against them.

“Baxter plays transition football and that is just one style he employs. The fact remains that Chiefs do not have a midfield. I still want to see them building up from the back, creating chances by combining in midfield until the ball gets upfront.

“I will give an example of Sundowns who build up and you can go behind them but they will come back and break you. I want Chiefs to do the same, play at the back and if the opponents come at them then their midfielders show up.”

While blasting Chiefs’ midfield, Khanye says the shortcomings in the middle were covered up by the team’s attack, especially the Khama Billiat-Keagan Dolly partnership.

Bernard Parker grabbed a brace which handed Amakhosi victory but Khanye is not convinced the veteran forward can consistently reproduce that performance.

“I also want to see some individual brilliance but at the moment it is only two players [Billiat and Dolly] who are making the difference in every game. Parker, yes today he made the difference but the question is if he will be consistent,” Khanye added.

“Chiefs were tactically disciplined at the back but the midfield was nowhere to be seen and then three players upfront made the difference, Bernard Parker, Keagan Dolly and Khama Billiat. Both SuperSport and Chiefs played a similar brand of football. But three players made the difference with some individual brilliance.

“They were arrogant on the ball, especially Khama. He knows his football that one, you can tell and Keagan is complimenting him. They are making a lot of difference. A person who doesn’t know football will think the whole team played. Parker only came to the party today but Keagan and Khama know football.”

Chiefs now prepare to host Stellenbosch at home in their next league match on November 2.