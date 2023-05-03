Kaizer Chiefs have more time to rest - Orlando Pirates head coach Riveiro criticises PSL schedule

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro says Kaizer Chiefs have more time to rest ahead of their Nedbank Cup showdown.

WHAT HAPPENED? Orlando Pirates were held to a one-all draw by Royal AM on Wednesday evening at Orlando Stadium.

The Buccaneers fluffed numerous chances, with some efforts coming off the crossbar, while former Bucs midfielder Menzi Masuku was the saving grace for John Maduka's side, netting the equaliser in the dying moments of the game. Pirates head coach, Jose Riveiro has shifted the blame to the influx of games that have been flooding his side's way, as Bucs played against TS Galaxy this past Sunday.

WHAT RIVEIRO SAID: "There is no periodization when you don't have time to rest. The physiological studies say you need three days to rest and we did not get that. But it is not my business and I don't decide when we play. We just try to do our best in order to guarantee that we can compete in every game because we cannot guarantee that we can win every game," said the Buccaneers mentor in the post-match conference.

"We did that against Royal AM and we are going to do that against Kaizer Chiefs this weekend. We are going to compete with an opponent that is going to get a few more days than us to rest. So that means we have to be smart to use every strategy to make sure that we can balance that disadvantage," he added.

AND WHAT ELSE: "We started early with our efforts and we hit the crossbar. We were unlucky but I am not worried. I was more worried about TS Galaxy because we did not really create too much in that game.

"But against Royal AM, we managed to create goal chances during the whole game. Hopefully we have the same amount of chances in the next game. We have a lot of quality in this squad and we have been scoring a lot of goals. Missing chances in one game is not enough to get us worried."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pirates' loss opens up a gap for SuperSport United to creep into the highly contested second place spot. The Sea Robbers are on 50 points while Matsatsantsa A Pitori sit on 48, creating a nervous penultimate round and league finale.

Pirates' neighbours, Amakhosi, have an outside chance to finish second, but they would need to beat SuperSport and Cape Town City with heavy scorelines, in the hope that Pirates and United lose both their remaining games.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR PIRATES?: The Buccaneers will clash with arch nemesis, Chiefs, this Saturday as they will contest for a place in the Nedbank Cup final where they will take on either one of Sekhukhune United or Stellenbosch FC.