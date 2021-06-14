Kaizer Chiefs have every chance against Wydad Casablanca - Fredericks

Amakhosi are the only PSL team yet to complete their season, as they resume action on the continent this week

Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Stanton Fredericks believes Amakhosi can draw from the experience of Samir Nurkovic, Leonardo Castro, Bernard Parker and Lebogang Manyama during Saturday’s Caf Champions League semi-final, first leg match against Wydad Casablanca.

The Soweto giants will be away in Morocco, facing a side that beat them 4-0 at neutral Ouagadougou in the group stage of the same competition before winning 1-0 at home.

Saturday's match will also mark the return of coach Stuart Baxter who replaced Gavin Hunt who rarely played Nurkovic and Castro as twin strikers. The British mentor will have to watch the game from the stands because he didn't get his work permit yet.

After a difficult Premier Soccer League season for Chiefs as well as a league title near-miss in the preceding campaign, Fredericks feels it is time for Amakhosi to redeem themselves, especially with their experienced players.

“I think the players owe it to themselves. Losing the league title in 2019-20 on the last day impacted them,” Fredericks told the Chiefs website.

“Here is the opportunity to make everything right again. I don’t think it’s about ability, it is about the opportunity. That’s what football gives you – the opportunity to correct your wrongs. This is an opportunity to pay themselves back.

“Chiefs have shown a lot of fight recently and with them getting into the top eight in their last two games shows a lot of grit. They are a side that’s on the up and they all have the confidence they need to do well.

“I do believe that they have every chance against the Moroccans, especially with Samir Nurković looking like he is up to the fight. Putting Leonardo Castro up there you have physicality and with the experience of Bernard Parker and Lebogang Manyama coming to the party, the free-scoring quality is there.”

While it is the first time for Chiefs to reach the Caf Champions League semi-finals, it is not new for the Soweto giants to go far in a continental competition.

They clinched the 2001 African Cup Winners' Cup with Fredericks part of that campaign where they beat Petro Atletico de Luanda in the final.

Article continues below

“I have always been a fan of playing away first in two-legged ties,” said Fredericks.

“In the 2001 Cup Winners' Cup Final, we played away first against Inter Luanda. When you play away, you discipline, you try and not lose – to score is a bonus. I always feel playing away first is an advantage. The difference now is there are no fans and that nullifies the advantage of an away leg and home leg quite a bit.”

In that final, Chiefs first drew 1-1 away, before winning 1-0 in the second leg at home.