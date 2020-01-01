Kaizer Chiefs have enough players to fill in for Manyama - Middendorp

Maluleka, Parker and Frosler have all been identified by the Amakhosi mentor as players capable of taking over from the former Cape Town City skipper

Ernst Middendorp says are not relying on individual brilliance, referring to Lebogang Manyama who could miss the Soweto Derby if he plays and gets booked against this weekend.

Manyama, who is currently sitting on three yellow cards, has directly been involved in 15 goals in the 23 matches he has played for Chiefs across all competitions this season - six goals and nine assists.

And Middendorp has already made it clear that he won't bench any of his regulars who are walking a Soweto Derby tightrope for this Nedbank Cup encounter against the Lions of the North.

The 61-year-old mentor said he has too many players to deliver should Manyama be suspended for the match next weekend.

"George [Maluleka] will do the execution. Bernard Parker will do it and we have Reeve [Frosler] who can do the execution," Middendorp told reporters at Naturena.

"It is not guaranteed that if you save some players you will achieve [something] towards the end of the season if you rely on certain moments with one player," said Middendorp.

Middendorp confirmed he has a clean bill of health ahead of Saturday's encounter, adding he was pleased with Bruce Bvuma in particular since the goalkeeper returned from injury.

He also made mention of Anthony Akumu, saying the international is slowly understanding what the team expects from him.

"There are no injury concerns. The players who have come out of injury are getting better and better. Bruce Bvuma has been outstanding in terms of his goalkeeping from what we see in training. We are very happy about it. Other players like [Anthony] Akumu are coming more and more into our routine and know what’s expected and what he has to deliver," he added.

The German tactician admitted playing Khama Billiat for 90 minutes against was a huge gamble but said the medical team is working with the Zimbabwe international.

"Players like Reeve and Khama who have come out of a longer (injury) break are being treated individually and getting individual periodisation but they need a little more time.

"I said it already that it was risky for us to play him [Khama] for 90 minutes but we gave him an extra day of recovery. I am very happy that Khama was able to handle it although it was not planned to be like that."