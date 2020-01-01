Kaizer Chiefs have dug themselves a deep hole to climb out of

It can be a downward spiral once a club slips off the top of the pyramid and at the moment it feels like the problems are mounting for the Soweto side

Supporters of and might feel like they have quite a lot in common right now.

That's in terms of supporting clubs which at present can only be seen as fallen giants of the game in their respective spheres.

Manchester United have won a couple of cups in the last few seasons, but not the ones they really wanted, and they've not won the Premier League title since 2013.

Chiefs won the league in 2015 but have not won silverware since.

And perhaps one of the hardest things to come to terms with at both clubs is that their teams have lost the air of invincibility they used to have, the instant respect they previously commanded.

And in the Covid-19 football world, teams like Amakhosi or the Red Devils can no longer rely on their huge fan-bases to back them, home or away in the stadiums.

Smaller, lesser teams now genuinely believe they can take something from either of the two clubs.

That indeed seemed the case when struggling Black turned up against Chiefs at the FNB Stadium on Wednesday evening - second from bottom on the table - but with plenty of crispness and confidence to their play, especially in the first half.

On the balance of the 90 minutes, the men from Thohoyandou surely deserved three points and not the one they got from the 2-2 draw.

In terms of Chiefs' shortcomings on the night, it’s a case of where to start. At times they were diabolically bad at the back. There was a lack of guile and steel in midfield, certainly for the opening 45 minutes. At least there was more endeavour in the second half.

Upfront, the Amakhosi attackers barely threatened throughout the 90 minutes and several players continue to look well short of form.

Having come so close last season to winning the title, it now feels like Chiefs are sinking even further behind, their case of course not helped by their transfer ban and a series of injuries.

But like their Old Trafford counterparts, the Soweto giants have also not done great in the transfer market overall, in the past five or so years. There are players at both clubs who seemingly lack the automatic commitment and dedication that should come with playing for the biggest clubs with the richest histories.

And the problem is that the further Chiefs sink, the longer it may take before they can be counted as genuine heavyweights again, rather like Manchester United.