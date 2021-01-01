Kaizer Chiefs have Cardoso and they have Hlatshwayo - Twitter reacts to Orlando Pirates' humiliating loss

Fans took to social media to share their thoughts on the Gauteng Derby and some compared Tyson with the Amakhosi defender

Mamelodi Sundowns humiliated Orlando Pirates for the second time this season when they secured an emphatic 3-0 victory in a blockbuster PSL clash at Orlando Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

It is Bucs' heaviest home defeat in the league since February 2012 when they were thrashed 3-0 by Swallows FC in the original Soweto Derby match at Orlando Stadium with Bennett Chenene, Mpho Maleka and Katlego Mashego all scoring for the Beautiful Birds.

This time, second-half goals from Ricardo Nascimento, Peter Shalulile and Lyle Lakay inspired Sundowns to an impressive win over the Buccaneers, who also lost 4-1 to Masandawana in the Nedbank Cup quarter-final match in Tshwane on April 15.

Many unhappy Pirates fans took to social media to express their dissatisfaction regarding their team's performance and some slammed Thulani 'Tyson' Hlatshwayo with the experienced defender being compared with Kaizer Chiefs centre-back Daniel Cardoso

Here is how Twitter reacted to Pirates' embarrassing defeat:

We have Cardoso and they have Hlatshwayo, spoilers.😭😂 pic.twitter.com/F3UESgzsE4 — CAF CL Quarter Finalist (@Aya_Ngcawe) May 2, 2021

You're invited to Rand Stadium visit to take memorandum on behalf of Zinnbauer @Sir_M_Charles 😊 — Boksbrizio (@Boks_26) May 2, 2021

Beating Sundowns is NOT for everyone 😁



Mamelodi Sundowns wallop Orlando Pirates 3-0 at Orlando Stadium to reclaim top spot on the table.



Orlando Pirates 0-3 Mamelodi Sundowns

[Ricardo Nascimento, Peter Shalulile, Lyle Lakay]#DStvPrem pic.twitter.com/gVGX7XKpgy — Africa Soccer Zone (@AfricaSoccer_zn) May 2, 2021

I’m up to here Ke Hlatshwayo 😡😡😡



What a liability!!! pic.twitter.com/H5moj8oNFB — Segal (@arsenear) May 2, 2021

My brother I didn't watch pirates game as I was driving to Durban. 3-0 lost Sundowns is calamity. Khoza must look for coach next season.

Embarrassing — Bhambatha (@MuzomhleM) May 2, 2021

Josef Zinnbauer must be fired now not at the end of the season — Ben Modiko (@ModikoBen) May 2, 2021

This is a true definition of a Zulu Warrior😂😂😂😂😂#LiveWithConfidence #DateMyFamilly

Hlatshwayo

Hillbrow pic.twitter.com/fNn5hzANjt — uVuyo (@uVuyo4) May 2, 2021

We won't say anything about Josef Zinnbauer — 🤞Mgobhozi wale Pirateş🇿🇦 (@_mamelodi_1937) May 2, 2021

Pirates has no strikers. Hlatshwayo is always panicking. Our keeper is almost 100 years old and going blind. #DStvPrem pic.twitter.com/3A5BlnIIXV — Khush (@Khush_ZA) May 2, 2021

1st thing that Benni must do in the Bafana team is to drop Tyson Hlatshwayo. pic.twitter.com/fzU4nl17Ps — Lunah Tuc (@YOLO_4_real) May 2, 2021

Solve for Pirates:



4 minus 1 = ?



4 - 1 = 3



3 - 0 = ?



Clue: check the chairman’s fingers. 😆 pic.twitter.com/KY7YD0lQDD — Tebogo Khaas (@tebogokhaas) May 2, 2021

Hlatshwayo at it again, same rubbish just a different day 💔 pic.twitter.com/pd6f5b7TUQ — Mopheme 😎 (@M_RSE) May 2, 2021

Maths literacy

4-1 + 3-0 = 7-1

7-1 = 6

Final score = 6-0

This is usual score for Parnama #OrlandoPirates #DstvPrem #MamelodiSundowns #Sundowns — Man’s NOT Barry Roux  (@AdvoBarryRoux) May 2, 2021

"If you park the bus against Mamelodi Sundowns FC,you'll get hurt.Just go toe to toe with us". - Manqoba Mnqithi



But then Orlando Pirates FC and Josef Zinnbauer didn't get the memo... pic.twitter.com/RySZGfhUi1 — Super__SoLo 💪 (@Sundowns_SoLo8) May 2, 2021

Before I forget, Sundowns 3:0 Pirates...😌😌😌 The love I have for you, you mute followers you♥️ — 🌺Siza-🏆 (@SizakeleNgemaIn) May 2, 2021

Hlatshwayo is now doing it on purpose — 92:48 (@_V_IR) May 2, 2021

I told y'all a long time ago that Thulani Hlatshwayo can never be better than Happy Jele, not in a million years. Ke a gana ke a latola... — Gavin Hunt Defence Force Commander 🇿🇦🇪🇹🇱🇷 (@Matome_Kay) May 2, 2021

Another footballing lesson to Orlando Pirates from Mamelodi Sundowns



Maturity from Masandawana was class today, reminded everyone who is the king here despite AmaZulu's win yesterday#DStvPrem #DStvPremiership #SSDiski #OnceAlways #Sundowns Tyson Hlatshwayo Zinnbauer #PTFWS pic.twitter.com/0otMCEJNZ2 — Shakes Rampedi (@ShakesRampedi) May 2, 2021

Zinnbauer is lucky the supporters aren't allowed in the stadiums. — Sibusiso.🔴 (@TheGreatOSi) May 2, 2021

What sundowns has done to fadlu and his German friend is wrong .

2nd January 2021 : sundowns went defensive and pirates were all attack sundowns won 1-0

15th April 2021 : sundowns goes pound to pound . They get 4-1

02 May 2021 : Gives sundowns possession and defense . 3-0 — THE 3 African Brothers (@GreatMaestrojoy) May 2, 2021

Zinnbauer disappointed him, now he's angry 😂😂😂 — Masango Sibusiso.🌾🌿 (@SbuMasang) May 2, 2021

When we lose, it’s the structure. When we win it’s Zinnbauer against all odds 🤣🤣… https://t.co/9M4ttMYNgy — ØdeGod’s disciple (@__Tshepo) May 2, 2021

Headline tomorrow morning... Plumber ZinnBauer resign as Pirates head of Plumbing. https://t.co/mYR2wbGl5T — Jay Mr Ice (@pmjtazzgp) May 2, 2021

3 - 0, this Pirates team is tired. Sundowns must only play Chiefs 🤣🤣🤣. #DStvPrem — Pius Eyethu Nkosi (@Pyzozo85) May 2, 2021

That's the end of the Plumber ZinnBauer. https://t.co/2UfemlAAO4 — Jay Mr Ice (@pmjtazzgp) May 2, 2021