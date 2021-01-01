PSL

Kaizer Chiefs have Cardoso and they have Hlatshwayo - Twitter reacts to Orlando Pirates' humiliating loss

Austin Ditlhobolo
@A_B_Ditlhobolo on Twitter
Thulani Hlatshwayo
Backpagepix
Fans took to social media to share their thoughts on the Gauteng Derby and some compared Tyson with the Amakhosi defender

Mamelodi Sundowns humiliated Orlando Pirates for the second time this season when they secured an emphatic 3-0 victory in a blockbuster PSL clash at Orlando Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

It is Bucs' heaviest home defeat in the league since February 2012 when they were thrashed 3-0 by Swallows FC in the original Soweto Derby match at Orlando Stadium with Bennett Chenene, Mpho Maleka and Katlego Mashego all scoring for the Beautiful Birds.

This time, second-half goals from Ricardo Nascimento, Peter Shalulile and Lyle Lakay inspired Sundowns to an impressive win over the Buccaneers, who also lost 4-1 to Masandawana in the Nedbank Cup quarter-final match in Tshwane on April 15. 

Many unhappy Pirates fans took to social media to express their dissatisfaction regarding their team's performance and some slammed Thulani 'Tyson' Hlatshwayo with the experienced defender being compared with Kaizer Chiefs centre-back Daniel Cardoso

Here is how Twitter reacted to Pirates' embarrassing defeat: 

