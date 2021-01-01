Kaizer Chiefs have Cardoso and they have Hlatshwayo - Twitter reacts to Orlando Pirates' humiliating loss
Mamelodi Sundowns humiliated Orlando Pirates for the second time this season when they secured an emphatic 3-0 victory in a blockbuster PSL clash at Orlando Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
It is Bucs' heaviest home defeat in the league since February 2012 when they were thrashed 3-0 by Swallows FC in the original Soweto Derby match at Orlando Stadium with Bennett Chenene, Mpho Maleka and Katlego Mashego all scoring for the Beautiful Birds.
This time, second-half goals from Ricardo Nascimento, Peter Shalulile and Lyle Lakay inspired Sundowns to an impressive win over the Buccaneers, who also lost 4-1 to Masandawana in the Nedbank Cup quarter-final match in Tshwane on April 15.
Many unhappy Pirates fans took to social media to express their dissatisfaction regarding their team's performance and some slammed Thulani 'Tyson' Hlatshwayo with the experienced defender being compared with Kaizer Chiefs centre-back Daniel Cardoso
Here is how Twitter reacted to Pirates' embarrassing defeat:
We have Cardoso and they have Hlatshwayo, spoilers.😭😂 pic.twitter.com/F3UESgzsE4— CAF CL Quarter Finalist (@Aya_Ngcawe) May 2, 2021
You're invited to Rand Stadium visit to take memorandum on behalf of Zinnbauer @Sir_M_Charles 😊— Boksbrizio (@Boks_26) May 2, 2021
Beating Sundowns is NOT for everyone 😁— Africa Soccer Zone (@AfricaSoccer_zn) May 2, 2021
Mamelodi Sundowns wallop Orlando Pirates 3-0 at Orlando Stadium to reclaim top spot on the table.
Orlando Pirates 0-3 Mamelodi Sundowns
[Ricardo Nascimento, Peter Shalulile, Lyle Lakay]#DStvPrem pic.twitter.com/gVGX7XKpgy
I’m up to here Ke Hlatshwayo 😡😡😡— Segal (@arsenear) May 2, 2021
What a liability!!! pic.twitter.com/H5moj8oNFB
#Pirates are down 3-0 here in the 5th and have action in the bullpen, but Will Crowe is allowed to bat despite being at 97 pitches. He draws a walk, reaching base for a second time in as many plate appearances.— Josh Rowntree (@JRown32) May 2, 2021
My brother I didn't watch pirates game as I was driving to Durban. 3-0 lost Sundowns is calamity. Khoza must look for coach next season.— Bhambatha (@MuzomhleM) May 2, 2021
Embarrassing
Josef Zinnbauer must be fired now not at the end of the season— Ben Modiko (@ModikoBen) May 2, 2021
This is a true definition of a Zulu Warrior😂😂😂😂😂#LiveWithConfidence #DateMyFamilly— uVuyo (@uVuyo4) May 2, 2021
Hlatshwayo
Hillbrow pic.twitter.com/fNn5hzANjt
We won't say anything about Josef Zinnbauer— 🤞Mgobhozi wale Pirateş🇿🇦 (@_mamelodi_1937) May 2, 2021
Pirates has no strikers. Hlatshwayo is always panicking. Our keeper is almost 100 years old and going blind. #DStvPrem pic.twitter.com/3A5BlnIIXV— Khush (@Khush_ZA) May 2, 2021
1st thing that Benni must do in the Bafana team is to drop Tyson Hlatshwayo. pic.twitter.com/fzU4nl17Ps— Lunah Tuc (@YOLO_4_real) May 2, 2021
Solve for Pirates:— Tebogo Khaas (@tebogokhaas) May 2, 2021
4 minus 1 = ?
4 - 1 = 3
3 - 0 = ?
Clue: check the chairman’s fingers. 😆 pic.twitter.com/KY7YD0lQDD
Hlatshwayo at it again, same rubbish just a different day 💔 pic.twitter.com/pd6f5b7TUQ— Mopheme 😎 (@M_RSE) May 2, 2021
Maths literacy— Man’s NOT Barry Roux (@AdvoBarryRoux) May 2, 2021
4-1 + 3-0 = 7-1
7-1 = 6
Final score = 6-0
This is usual score for Parnama #OrlandoPirates #DstvPrem #MamelodiSundowns #Sundowns
"If you park the bus against Mamelodi Sundowns FC,you'll get hurt.Just go toe to toe with us". - Manqoba Mnqithi— Super__SoLo 💪 (@Sundowns_SoLo8) May 2, 2021
But then Orlando Pirates FC and Josef Zinnbauer didn't get the memo... pic.twitter.com/RySZGfhUi1
Hlatshwayo was rushing to appear on Date My Family kante?— Hunter 👑 (@JLMokwena) May 2, 2021
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣#DateMyFamily #DStvPrem pic.twitter.com/EQnGsbAXdo
Before I forget, Sundowns 3:0 Pirates...😌😌😌 The love I have for you, you mute followers you♥️— 🌺Siza-🏆 (@SizakeleNgemaIn) May 2, 2021
Hlatshwayo is now doing it on purpose— 92:48 (@_V_IR) May 2, 2021
I told y'all a long time ago that Thulani Hlatshwayo can never be better than Happy Jele, not in a million years. Ke a gana ke a latola...— Gavin Hunt Defence Force Commander 🇿🇦🇪🇹🇱🇷 (@Matome_Kay) May 2, 2021
Another footballing lesson to Orlando Pirates from Mamelodi Sundowns— Shakes Rampedi (@ShakesRampedi) May 2, 2021
Maturity from Masandawana was class today, reminded everyone who is the king here despite AmaZulu's win yesterday#DStvPrem #DStvPremiership #SSDiski #OnceAlways #Sundowns Tyson Hlatshwayo Zinnbauer #PTFWS pic.twitter.com/0otMCEJNZ2
Zinnbauer is lucky the supporters aren't allowed in the stadiums.— Sibusiso.🔴 (@TheGreatOSi) May 2, 2021
What sundowns has done to fadlu and his German friend is wrong .— THE 3 African Brothers (@GreatMaestrojoy) May 2, 2021
2nd January 2021 : sundowns went defensive and pirates were all attack sundowns won 1-0
15th April 2021 : sundowns goes pound to pound . They get 4-1
02 May 2021 : Gives sundowns possession and defense . 3-0
Zinnbauer disappointed him, now he's angry 😂😂😂— Masango Sibusiso.🌾🌿 (@SbuMasang) May 2, 2021
When we lose, it’s the structure. When we win it’s Zinnbauer against all odds 🤣🤣… https://t.co/9M4ttMYNgy— ØdeGod’s disciple (@__Tshepo) May 2, 2021
Headline tomorrow morning... Plumber ZinnBauer resign as Pirates head of Plumbing. https://t.co/mYR2wbGl5T— Jay Mr Ice (@pmjtazzgp) May 2, 2021
3 - 0, this Pirates team is tired. Sundowns must only play Chiefs 🤣🤣🤣. #DStvPrem— Pius Eyethu Nkosi (@Pyzozo85) May 2, 2021
That's the end of the Plumber ZinnBauer. https://t.co/2UfemlAAO4— Jay Mr Ice (@pmjtazzgp) May 2, 2021
Al Ahly is now shaking after they see us beating Orlando Pirates by 3-0.. I know they were watching this Match...— Sicelo Disco Mkhwanazi (@Nichola14808170) May 2, 2021