Kaizer Chiefs: Have Amakhosi failed in the transfer market?

It’s debatable as to how much of a positive impact Kaizer Chiefs’ signings for the 2021/ 22 season are having on the team.

The new men, in addition to Dolly, were Cole Alexander, Phathutshedzo Nange, Sibusiso Mabiliso, Njabulo Ngcobo, Sifiso Hlanti, Kgaogelo Sekgota, Thabani Dube and Brandon Petersen.

Alexander and Nange have been okay but have not brought anything special to midfield and if anything, their arrival has stifled the development of some of the club’s exciting young academy products.

To be fair to Hlanti, he did well before injury set him back, although moving towards the end of his career, the Bidvest Wits man is unlikely to give Chiefs more than another couple of seasons.

Another left-back, Mabiliso, has seen his career stagnate badly since leaving AmaZulu for Naturena.

Sekgota has also had his progress slowed though some injury issues, although while he has shown promise, he has not really given the Amakhosi fans too much to enthuse about, and it still debatable as to whether he’s any better than Happy Mashiane in the left-wing spot.

A lot was expected of Ngcobo, but the former PSL Defender of the Season has barely played in his natural position and just recently, head coach Stuart Baxter said there were other players in central defence better than him. Fellow centre-back Thabani Dube has done okay, but has not shown a lot to suggest he has what it takes to become a Chiefs legend.

Goalkeeper Brandon Petersen hardly played for most of the season but has just recently come into the side and put in a couple of good performances. After Bruce Bvuma’s superb showing in the Champions League last term and with the international expertise of Daniel Akpeyi and Itumeleng Khune to call upon, a fourth experienced goalkeeper signing always seemed a bit of an overkill.

There is no doubt that Dolly has been an outstanding acquisition. But at best, if one adds Hlanti to the ‘Hit’ column, there have been a lot of players who make the ‘Miss’ list.

That could still change before the end of season. Although with so many Amakhosi players in their 30’s, and with another trophyless season on the horizon, the club may be needing a major overhaul come the off-season.