Kaizer Chiefs have absolutely nothing regarding Kodisang - Makaab

Kobamelo Kodisang's agent Mike Makaab has quashed reports linking the highly-rated attacker with a move to Kaizer Chiefs, stating there is 'absolutely nothing' in it.

The 22-year-old has been turning out for Portuguese junior side Braga B since 2019, having joined from Premier League Soccer side Bidvest Wits. However, despite his quality for the team, the youngster has not made a senior team appearance but has made the bench on several occasions.

With his contract with the Portuguese outfit ending in July, the club can trigger an option of retaining Kodisang for a further two years.

Makaab has opined it is highly unlikely since the player has not been fully utilised, and went on to state it is disappointing.

He went on to deny the reports linking the attacker with a move to the Soweto heavyweights, Amakhosi.

"They [Braga] have an option that they can exercise, I think by the end of May they have to exercise the option. I think it’s two years, but I’d be very surprised if they exercised the option because they haven’t utilised him," Makaab said as quoted by iDiski Times.

"There comes a time when you look at a player and say, he’s done everything he’s been asked to do in the reserve team, it’s now time to put our belief in him and put him in the first-team, it hasn’t happened at Braga – so it’s been disappointing.

"We just have to see what transpired and no, there is absolutely nothing from Kaizer Chiefs."

Article continues below

The South Africa youth international has played 42 matches for the team since 2019, scoring 16 goals in the process.

Kodisang started his football career at Platinum Stars where he stayed from 2015 to 2017 before leaving for Bidvest Wits. He made a handful of appearances before leaving for Portuguese lower-tier side Sanjoanense where he featured in the 2018/19 season.