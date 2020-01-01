Kaizer Chiefs have a tactical jigsaw to solve after Castro's injury

The striker's absence means the coach will have to change the way Amakhosi have been attacking and this could he the solution to their problems

Ernst Middendorp knew could be in trouble when Leonardo Castro limped off the pitch during the team's 1-1 draw against Stellenbosch FC last week.

Castro had started the game ahead of his 'partner-in-crime' Samir Nurkovic, who was on three yellow cards at the time, but got his fourth in the dying minutes of that particular encounter and subsequently missed Thursday's top-of-the-table clash against .

Amakhosi dropped five points in the two matches - more so because both Castro and Nurkovic grew inseparable this season after forming a deadly partnership for Middendorp's side.

The Colombian striker has since been ruled out for the remainder of the campaign with a hamstring strain, and this means Middendorp and his technical team have a tactical jigsaw to solve.

Both Castro and Nurkovic have given Chiefs so much upfront this season - they have created and scored important goals, meaning the absence of either of them could prove detrimental to their title chase unless Middendorp makes some tactical changes regarding how the team plays in the remaining three matches.

Castro has scored seven goals this season, the majority of which came from dead-ball situations and crosses but with him out, Middendorp may resort to attacking through the middle using speedy players such as Keletso Sifama and Dumisani Zuma to get behind the defence.

Middendorp's tactical approach has been heavily criticised this season although it has often worked for them.

However, their recent results suggest opposition coaches may have a solution to stop them from scoring from floated balls into the penalty area - and this was evident in their games against Stellenbosch and Sundowns.

Chiefs were forced to play the ball to their feet and find their way past opposition defences but it was clear this isn't what the players are used to and they often struggled with combination play.

It may be too late for Middendorp to change the way his team has been playing all season but against both Stellenbosch, he played ball-players in the first half and again in the team's 1-0 loss to Mamelodi Sundowns, by fielding the likes of Siphelele Ntshangase, Zuma and Sifama.

This means Chiefs have players capable of playing the ball on the ground without relying heavily on crosses and set-pieces situations.

Castro's absence simply means Chiefs may not be effective in their crossing game because there will only be Nurkovic to finish those crosses, and if marked, chances are that he may not even get to them.

The positive thing is that Nurkovic can play with the ball at his feet without a problem provided h has players who can time runs and pass the ball to him.

Now, the tactical shift Middendorp should resort to is to play to his players' strengths without compromising, of course, the way his team has been playing - that would mean getting opponents closer to his midfield and beating them on counter-attacks using his wing-backs.

Playing long balls straight from the back isn't going to work with only one strong striker in the team and this was evident against Stellenbosch, and perhaps the reason Nurkovic ended up receiving his eighth yellow card of the season because of frustration.