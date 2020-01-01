'Kaizer Chiefs have a lot of points' - Orlando Pirates coach Zinnbauer cools title talk

The 49-year-old mentor is not getting carried away despite his team's resurgence since taking over in December 2019

coach Josef Zinnbauer has reiterated that his team is not challenging for the league title following another win on Saturday night.

The Buccaneers moved to within nine points of log leaders with a 2-1 victory away to .

It was Zinnbauer's fifth win on the trot but the German mentor, despite being second on the log, said Pirates are not thinking about the possibility of lifting the trophy.

"We don't talk about the title. We take it game by game and then we'll see what happens at the end of the season and then we will see next season if we can talk about targets," Zinnbauer told SuperSportTV after the game.

The 49-year-old tactician said Bucs players are starting to understand his philosophy although he admitted he hasn't had enough time to unleash their full potential.

"At the moment it's not about what I want. We need a little bit of time. We've only been together for six weeks and this is a short time in football. We have a lot of good players now, the squad is closer, the quality is starting to show and the system is in the minds of the players - that is important."

Zinnbauer singled out three teams he feels have very good squads to win the league this season but conceded the gap between them and Amakhosi is just too wide.

He said his objective is to improve the team this season without thinking about trophies and he is happy the players have responded well thus far.

"Kaizer Chiefs, and SuperSport United have very good squads and Kaizer Chiefs have a lot of points but we do our work. We work for three points game after game and then we'll see what happens but for me, this is not the right time to talk about the title.

"What's important for me is to improve the team and I have been doing that and I'm very happy about it," concluded Zinnbauer.