Kaizer Chiefs have a good chance of going all the way - Middendorp

The Amakhosi mentor has put a strong emphasis on being aggressive as they look to emerge as league champions

coach Ernst Middendorp is confident his troops can remain at the top of the Premier Soccer League ( ) standings until the end of the 2019/20 campaign.

Fresh from a 5-3 win over Bloemfontein on Saturday night, the German has stressed the importance of maintaining their aggression, saying they stand a good chance of lifting the league title.

With a number of players such as Siyabonga Ngezana, Njabulo Blom and Lazarous Kambole looking to play regular football, the coach believes they have options but they must have the basics right.

“We are doing the basics right in terms of controlling the aggressiveness. We have the potential. We have options,” Middendorp told the media.

“We have young players who are pushing. We have guys like Lazarus Nkambole who have not been used. But as I said, the basics have to be right. Based on that, we have a good chance of going all the way and win the league.”

Amakhosi are yet to lift the coveted PSL crown since the 2014/15 season under former coach Stuart Baxter and they are hoping to maintain their fine run until the final hurdle. Middendorp has now reflected on his year-long spell.

“Yes, it's been a year since I took over. Last season we were ninth on the log and this season we are 10 points clear on top of the table. So, obviously there’s an improvement.”

Since the departure of Baxter from Naturena, Chiefs hired Steve Komphela who could not finish his three-year term and was replaced by Giovanni Solinas at the start of the 2018/19 season.

Although the Italian was looking to return the club to glory days, his spell was cut short when he was axed before the Christmas break last season and was subsequently replaced by Middendorp.

The 61-year-old could not lead the club to the top eight last season, but he has managed to win 11 wins, and one draw as they look to dethrone reigning champions .

In their next match away from home, they visit Eric Tinkler’s on December 22, a match they will hope to win after they were dispatched out of the Telkom Knockout Cup at Mbombela Stadium.

In Addition, the Team of Choice will face the Brazilians in the TKO Cup final this weekend before turning their focus to Amakhosi who will be chasing their 10th PSL win in a row.