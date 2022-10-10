Kaizer Chiefs hattrick hero Bimenyimana denied match ball by Stellenbosch – Motaung Jr

Kaizer Chiefs sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jr claims Stellenbosch did not allow Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana to keep the match ball.

Bimenyimana gave Chiefs victory from the spot

Took his season’s tally to six with hat-trick

Claims he was not allowed to keep match ball

WHAT HAPPENED? The Burundian scored his first goal – from the spot – in the fourth minute of added time in the first half to restore parity after Stellies had grabbed a 29th-minute lead.

He scored the second penalty in the 49th minute before completing his hat trick – from the spot again – in the 56th minute to ensure the Glamour Boys took home the points from the 3-1 win.

After the feat, Motaung now claims their new striker was not allowed to keep the match ball.

WHAT HAS BEEN SAID: "Disappointed that Stellies refused to give him his match ball," the club’s official tweeted.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bimenyimana is enjoying a good run so far in his maiden Premier Soccer League season with Amakhosi.

He has now scored six goals – on par with Mamelodi Sundowns goal machine Peter Shalulile - and became the first player to score a hat-trick of penalties in the PSL.

The six goals have come from five games – of which three were starts – and his goals against Stellies ensured they recorded their third straight league win.

However, he could not crown the moment by keeping the Adidas Al Rihla official 2022 Fifa World Cup ball as he was only allowed to take a picture with it before it was grabbed back.

WHAT NEXT FOR BIMENYIMANA: Buoyed by the confidence from scoring the three goals and increasing his tally, the towering striker should be motivated enough ahead of PSL games against Chippa United and TS Galaxy.

Thereafter, Amakhosi will face AmaZulu in the return leg of the MTN8 Cup semi-final on October 23. The initial game ended in a 1-1 draw in which Bimenyimana did not score despite playing from the start to the end.