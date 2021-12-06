Kaizer Chiefs have our sympathy but PSL must go on - Cape Town City's Comitis

Cape Town City chairman John Comitis says the coronavirus pandemic cannot be used as an excuse to call off Premier Soccer League games after Kaizer Chiefs failed to turn up for last Saturday’s league match.

Chiefs had said they were unable to host City after 31 of their employees contracted Covid-19.

But the PSL did not postpone the match, leading to Cape Town City arriving at FNB Stadium where Chiefs did not show up.

Comitis says while they understand that Chiefs are in a crisis, they cannot shut down the game because of the pandemic.

“Let me start by saying that nobody underestimates the severity of the crisis that Kaizer Chiefs have experienced, and nobody is indicating that we are not sympathetic with the matter and obviously the risks that are involved with it,” Colitis told Gagasi FM as per iDiski Times.

“We’ve been in this pandemic for two years now. But we fought hard to get people back online and to get back onto the pitch. And to follow certain protocols.

“From that day, we all have had experiences of cases along the way, where we have had to leave one or two players out sometimes more than that. I mean, it’s happened quite clearly with many clubs that have even up to five, six, seven players [out] at any one time.

“And we’ve played through this because we follow certain protocols that have been set up by the league for us and that’s how the remaining world plays the game. We cannot shut down the game because of this pandemic, we fought hard to be able to bring back the game and keep the industry alive.

“So now we faced with an excessive crisis of the same thing. The rules are very clear, though. Covid-19 cannot and will not be used as excessive circumstances.”

Most notable amind this saga is the PSL’s silence on this matter and the league’s executive committee was expected to meet on Monday to map the way forward.

“The exco wasn’t in a position to be making a determination on this, other than the fact that the day, on Friday, when the request was put in by chiefs to the PSL, for postponement, the request was denied in writing,” added Comitis.

Article continues below

Chiefs are scheduled to travel to Durban for Wednesday’s league clash against Golden Arrows but there is still uncertainty surrounding the game.