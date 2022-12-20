Kaizer Chiefs handed Mmodi boost after AmaZulu distance themselves from Golden Arrows attacker

AmaZulu president Sandile Zungu has denied talks between his club and Golden Arrows over attacking midfielder Pule Mmodi.

Mmodi has been linked with Chiefs and AmaZulu

But Usuthu says they have made no move

The midfielder's Arrows contract set to expire in June

WHAT HAPPENED? Mmodi has been linked with Kaizer Chiefs and Usuthu but the KwaZulu-Natal outfit have distanced themselves from the player. AmaZulu’s stance could prove to be a plus to Chiefs, who might not want a strong rival suitor for the player’s signature.

While the 29-year-old’s agent Solomon Seobe recently brushed aside Chiefs' reported interest, reports, however, suggest Mmodi is set to pen a pre-contract with Amakhosi in January as he enters the final six months of his Arrows contract. Seobe said it is not Chiefs, but AmaZulu instead who are after the player.

WHAT THEY SAID: “I'm not sure what they are talking about,” Zungu told KickOff. “I don't know what they are talking about. Maybe the agent might be able to answer this, it's he who said AmaZulu are the only team to have approached them.

“I have no idea who is he talking to at AmaZulu. Who does he say he is talking to about Mmodi?”

AND WHAT MORE? While Zungu says they have not talked to AmaZulu about Mmodi, he has expressed admiration for the Bafana Bafana attacker. He says if an opportunity arises to sign him, they would grab it.

“He's an extremely exciting player, we would definitely love to have him at AmaZulu. There is no question about that. But whether we will have him or not it's a different matter,” said Zungu.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mmodi has been enjoying a decent season with Arrows. Having managed four goals and an assist in 13 Premier Soccer League appearances, so he earned himself a return to the Bafana Bafana squad in September. But his form dipped towards the Fifa World Cup break.

WHAT NEXT FOR MMODI? When the PSL campaign resumes, Mmodi would be hoping to reclaim top form which could act as a come-and-get-me plea to Amakhosi. Interestingly, Arrows host Chiefs on December 31 and it presents Mmodi with an opportunity to remind Chiefs of his capabilities.