Kaizer Chiefs handed double fitness boost ahead of Telkom Knockout Cup clash with Maritzburg United

Khune and Baccus have missing for Amakhosi in recent weeks but the club reports they have been given the green light ahead of Sunday's match

have announced the return to full fitness of two of their key players in goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune and midfielder Kearyn Baccus.

Khune has been out for some time with a groin injury he suffered against in his second match this season in September while Baccus hasn't been on the pitch for the past five weeks.

However, despite coach Ernst Middendorp being coy on Khune's possible return on Thursday morning, he was cleared by the medical team on Friday.

The German mentor told reporters that Bruce Bvuma will start in between the sticks against the Team of Choice although he admitted he would wait to get feedback from the goalkeeping department before making a definite decision on his starting XI for Sunday's match.

"Ahead of their trip to Nelspruit for the Telkom Knockout Cup on the weekend, Itumeleng Khune is medically fit and has joined the team in full training. Khune has been recovering from a groin injury he picked up in the game against Baroka FC in September," reads a statement as released by Chiefs.

Khune's return comes at a time when Chiefs prepare to face with a depleted squad as Daniel Akpeyi, Erick Mathoho and Willard Katsande are all suspended for the Telkom Knockout Cup match.

Middendorp and his technical team will be relieved by Baccus' return after the midfielder's stellar start to life at Naturena.

Baccus last featured for the Glamour Boys against in October, a match his team won via a penalty shoot-out.

"Also making a welcome return from an ankle injury is Kearyn Baccus. The midfield maestro was in fine form before getting injured in Telkom Knockout Cup Round of 16 match against Cape Town City in October," continued the statement.

Meanwhile, young midfielder Nkosingiphile Ngcobo is expected to be back in contention in the near future after making his return for the club's MDC team last weekend.

"It is a matter of time before we see Nkosingiphile Ngcobo back in contention for his places in the team. The youngster has made steady progress through the Reserves league matches, playing ninety minutes in the Multichoice Diski Challenge Soweto Derby last Saturday. Ngcobo ruptured Achilles Tendon in March in a game against SuperSport United," the statement continued.