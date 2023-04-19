Kaizer Chiefs handed double blow ahead of Sekhukhune United clash

- The duo will be missing this weekend.
- Zwane set to make changes in his team
- Amakhosi will be seeking revenge
WHAT HAPPENED?: The Soweto giants will be without regulars, Siyethembe Sithebe and Sifiso Hlanti when they lock horns with Babina Noko in Polokwane.
The duo will be serving their one-match suspensions having been booked during Chiefs' 2-1 win over Royal AM in Saturday's Nedbank Cup encounter.
The league issued the following suspension list ahead of the matchday 26 fixtures.
FULL PSL SUSPENSION LIST
Cape Town City
Brice Ambina
Thabo Nodada
Kaizer Chiefs
Sifiso Hlanti
Siyethemba Sithebe
Maritzburg United
Bradley Cross
Jose Meza
Abel Mabaso
Royal AM
Lesego Manganyi
Tebogo Potsane
SuperSport United
Grant Margeman
TS Galaxy
Linathi Mbini
Tshegofatso Nyama
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sithebe and Hlanti are key players in coach Arthur Zwane as the team looks to secure a runners-up spot in the PSL.
Sithebe has established himself as Amakhosi's first-choice defensive midfielder having played 23 matches across all competitions in what is his maiden season with the club.
While Hlanti, who is the Glamour Boys' first-choice left-back, has featured in 25 competitive games in the current campaign.
WHAT IS NEXT CHIEFS?: The four-time PSL champions will take on Sekhukhune at Peter Mokaba Stadium.
Chiefs will be looking to avenge the 1-0 defeat they suffered against Babina Noko in the first round league clash in Johannesburg three months ago.