Kaizer Chiefs handed double blow ahead of Sekhukhune United clash

Kaizer Chiefs have been handed a double blow ahead of Sunday's Premier Soccer League clash against Sekhukhune United.

The duo will be missing this weekend.

Zwane set to make changes in his team

Amakhosi will be seeking revenge

WHAT HAPPENED?: The Soweto giants will be without regulars, Siyethembe Sithebe and Sifiso Hlanti when they lock horns with Babina Noko in Polokwane.

The duo will be serving their one-match suspensions having been booked during Chiefs' 2-1 win over Royal AM in Saturday's Nedbank Cup encounter.

The league issued the following suspension list ahead of the matchday 26 fixtures.

FULL PSL SUSPENSION LIST

Cape Town City

Brice Ambina

Thabo Nodada

Kaizer Chiefs

Sifiso Hlanti

Siyethemba Sithebe

Maritzburg United

Bradley Cross

Jose Meza

Abel Mabaso

Royal AM

Lesego Manganyi

Tebogo Potsane

SuperSport United

Grant Margeman

TS Galaxy

Linathi Mbini

Tshegofatso Nyama

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sithebe and Hlanti are key players in coach Arthur Zwane as the team looks to secure a runners-up spot in the PSL.

Sithebe has established himself as Amakhosi's first-choice defensive midfielder having played 23 matches across all competitions in what is his maiden season with the club.

While Hlanti, who is the Glamour Boys' first-choice left-back, has featured in 25 competitive games in the current campaign.

WHAT IS NEXT CHIEFS?: The four-time PSL champions will take on Sekhukhune at Peter Mokaba Stadium.

Chiefs will be looking to avenge the 1-0 defeat they suffered against Babina Noko in the first round league clash in Johannesburg three months ago.