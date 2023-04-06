Kaizer Chiefs handed advantage in battle for Caf Champions League spot

Kaizer Chiefs have been handed an advantage as the battle to qualify for next season's Caf Champions League intensifies.

Chiefs will face a depleted Gallants side

Amakhosi are targeting the runner-up spot

The Soweto giants will play host to Bahlabane Ba Ntwa

WHAT HAPPENED?: Chiefs will face a depleted Marumo Gallants side on Saturday and a win for the Soweto giants would boost their hopes of qualifying for the continental tournament.

Gallants will be without four players namely Abram Ngcobo, Edgar Manaka, Ismael Olivier Toure and Sibusiso Sibeko who are all suspended.

Sibeko and Manaka were both sent off during Gallants' 3-1 win over Royal AM on Wednesday night.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Toure and Sibeko have both been influential players for Gallants in the PSL and Caf Confederation Cup this season.

Chiefs are coming into this game in fine form having won five matches in a row across all competitions - including four league games.

Coach Arthur Zwane's side is currently placed fourth on the PSL standings - level on points with second-placed Orlando Pirates and third-placed SuperSport United.

There are six games left and the runners-up will qualify for next season's Champions League with Mamelodi Sundowns having already clinched the league championship.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR CHIEFS?: The Glamour Boys will play host to Gallants at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

Amakhosi are undefeated in their last three matches against Bahlabane Ba Ntwa - recording two draws and one win.