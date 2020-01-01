Kaizer Chiefs handed a lifeline as target Akumu leaves Zesco United

The 27-year-old's future has been the subject of speculation for a while now as media reports continued to link him with a possible move to Amakhosi

have been given a lifeline with one of their reported targets in Anthony Akumu now a free agent.

According to Futaa, Akumu has left Zambian side Zesco United following the expiry of his contract on December 31.

Zesco United revealed in a statement that they tried all they could to extend Akumu's contract but the two parties just couldn't reach an agreement.

“It is with deep regret that we announce the departure of Kenyan midfielder, Anthony Akumu. The club made a lot of effort to extend Akumu’s contract, unfortunately, the two parties could not reach an agreement. We wish to take this opportunity to thank Akumu for his immense contribution to the success of Zesco United football club,” read the statement.

However, his next destination is yet to be revealed as Zesco fans are still trying to come to terms with his departure.

Akumu was one of Zesco's key players for years, and he was also instrumental in the Zambian side reaching the group stage of the Caf .

Reports that Chiefs wanted to sign surfaced toward the end of 2019, and this was the second time he had been linked with a move to the South African giants.

The Kenyan player plays as a defensive midfielder and is seen as a possible long-term replacement for Willard Katsande who is in the twilight of his career.

This despite already having Ghanaian midfielder James Kotei in their squad.

Kotei is yet to make his debut for the Glamour Boys after arriving at the start of the season, and unconfirmed reports suggest he could be released in the near future.

Should Kotei eventually leave the club then Chiefs will have space to sign one more foreign international this season.

As things stand, Ernst Middendorp has Katsande, George Maluleka and Kearyn Baccus at his disposal.