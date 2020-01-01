Kaizer Chiefs had not communicated with Malongoane about his departure - Agent

The 32-year -old’s handler says they only got to know, through media reports, that Amakhosi were not going to renew the player’s contract

Joseph Malongoane’s manager Paul Moraka has revealed three clubs are after the signature of the former midfielder who left the Soweto giants last week.

The midfielder parted ways with Chiefs together with fellow linkmen George Maluleka and Kabelo Mahlasela following the expiry of their contracts on June 30.

Moraka says Malongoane is already a sought after man and without mentioning the clubs, the manager hinted at the player finding a new home soon.

More teams

While the former star has since moved on, his camp, however, appears unhappy with the manner in which Chiefs announced his departure.

“Nothing has been communicated to him [by Chiefs], we only read about it in newspapers. But already we have about three offers. I'll make sure he gets employment. But for now, we must finish everything with Chiefs,” Moraka told Sowetan Live.

The past two seasons have seen Malongoane being injury-blighted which deprived him of game time before he was released by Chiefs.

Last season he made just two appearances in all competitions, before failing to play a single match this term, prompting Chiefs not to give him a new deal.

The persistent injury sustained in August 2018, at one stage, fanned rumours that the player was to go into early retirement because of the injury.

Moraka, however, insists that Malongoane is far from hanging his boots.

Article continues below

"He's not going to retire. He still has four or five years of football in his body," said Moraka.

"Medically, he's been cleared... he's been training. He's been making pound-for-pound tackles. It was going to be a medical retirement but based on what the doctors said he's ready to play. He's 100 percent ready to play football, he's been in the playing squad this season. The boy is raring to go.”

It is yet to be seen if Malongoane will reclaim his old form which also saw him play for Orlando Pirates when he finally signs for a new club.