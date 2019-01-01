Kaizer Chiefs had moments of panic against Orlando Pirates - Middendorp
Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp has described Wednesday's Premier Soccer League (PSL) clash against Chippa United as ''massive''.
It would be a contest between log leaders Chiefs and basement side Chippa United, teams that have experienced contrasting fortunes this season.
After witnessing his side beat old foes Orlando Pirates in the Telkom Knockout last weekend, Middendorp is refusing to get carried away by that feat as they now face Chippa who are yet to win a league match this season.
“The game against Chippa is massive for us. That is what matters now, the Saturday match is water under the bridge. We are just glad we are still in the competition [Telkom Knockout]. Now we are looking forward to Wednesday,” Middendorp told the Kaizer Chiefs website.
“No doubt we had moments of panic and challenges during the match [against Orlando Pirates]. But that we will sort [that] out before the next match.”
As for Chippa United coach Norman Mapeza, his tenure at the helm of the Chilli Boys has so far yielded mixed results of three defeats and a win over Bloemfontein Celtic in the Telkom Knockout Round of 16.
Chippa go into Wednesday’s match fresh from defeat by Mamelodi Sundowns in a Telkom Knockout quarter-final match at Nelson Mandela Bay and Middendorp was spotted in the grandstands taking notes on the Chilli Boys.