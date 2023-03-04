Kaizer Chiefs grind out unconvincing win at Richards Bay as Bimenyimana fires blanks

Kaizer Chiefs claimed a hard-fought 1-0 win over 10-man Richards Bay in Saturday afternoon's PSL encounter.

Ngezana's solitary goal earned Chiefs the win

Amakhosi made it two wins in a row

The Soweto giants will now take on Casric Stars

WHAT HAPPENED?: The Glamour Boys made it two wins in a row in a game played at King Zwelithini Stadium in Durban.

The only goal of the match was netted by Siyabonga Ngezana who headed home Mduduzi Shabalala's superb free-kick in the eighth minute to hand Chiefs the lead.

The visitors then piled more pressure on Richards Bay who were reduced to 10 players when goalkeeper Salim Magoola was sent off in the 19th minute for denying Amakhosi a goalscoring opportunity.

Despite being numerically disadvantaged, the Natal Rich Boys were able to frustrate the Soweto giants who were also poor in the final third.

Ultimately, Chiefs emerged as 1-0 winners over Richards Bay who extended their winless run to six league matches.

ALL EYES ON: Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana as the striker made his return to the starting line-up.

Coach Arthur Zwane had made one change to the team which faced their arch-rivals Orlando Pirates last weekend.

Bimenyimana was ineffective as he led the attack - failing to convert two good chances leaving Amakhosi fans frustrated and they called for him to be substituted.

The Burundi international, who was replaced by Wandile Duba in the 71st minute, extended his goal drought to eight matches.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It is Amakhosi's second successive win having defeated Pirates 1-0 last weekend.

The victory also elevated Chiefs to the fourth spot on the league standings - leapfrogging Richards Bay who are now placed fifth on the log.

Zwane's side is also level on points with third-placed Pirates with eight matches left as the race to finish in the top three intensifies.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR CHIEFS?: Amakhosi will now battle it out with Casric Stars in a Nedbank Cup Last 16 clash at FNB Stadium on March 12.

This will be the first-ever meeting between Chiefs and the National First Division club.