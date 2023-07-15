Kaizer Chiefs great Doc Khumalo compares Chivaviro to Amakhosi legends Maponyane, Muguyo & Thindwa

Former Kaizer Chiefs attacker Doctor Khumalo has hailed Amakhosi for beating Orlando Pirates to Ranga Chivaviro's signature.

Chivaviro was hot property in the transfer market

Chiefs beat Pirates to his signature

Doc Khumalo hails Amakhosi for beating Pirates

WHAT HAPPENED? The Soweto giants recently unveiled Chivaviro as their new signing together with six other players. Before the former Marumo Gallants player arrived at Naturena, he was reportedly close to signing for Orlando Pirates.

He was also linked with Tanzanian giants Young Africans as well as clubs in Egypt and Morocco. Khumailo has lauded Amakhosi for being aggressive in the transfer market to secure the 30-year-old’s signature.

Khumalo explains why Chiefs were spot-on in signing Chivaviro, a player he already mentions in the same breath as some of the greatest forwards to play for the Glamour Boys.

WHAT WAS SAID: “Let’s go to Ranga, the former Marumo striker. I looked at him. I have seen a glimpse of Sugar Muguyo from Zimbabwe,” Khumalo told iDiski Times.

“I used to travel with my dad when the first team was playing. I’ve seen a glimpse of him. I’ve seen a glimpse of the late Moran Samora Khulu. I’ve seen Marks Maponyane. I’ve seen Scara Thindwa. I’ve seen Kingston Nkhatha. There are features of most of those strikers within him.

“He’s not a fancy striker and Kaizer Chiefs used to get these kinds of strikers. He is not a fancy striker, but he will always be at the right place at the right time. And the only thing that he wants is to score goals when he’s in the kitchen.

“So when I saw that Pirates wanted the striker I was a little bit hurt and sceptical that ‘Oh no, we can’t lose this one’. But when I saw that we acquired his signature, I was so happy. I need to give it to whoever made it a point that Ranga comes here.

“Believe it or not with a better supply from the midfielders and understanding from the group, from the team this is the player that will resemble all the strikers that I have counted.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With Chiefs having struggled for prolific forwards in recent seasons, there are so many expectations on Chivaviro to deliver. The striker’s exploits for Gallants in the Premier Soccer League and Caf Confederation Cup last season further heighten the expectations on him.

If Chiefs fail to sign a new deal with Khama Billiat, Chivaviro will have more responsibilities to carry the team upfront. Also, Amakhosi coach Molefi Ntseki might struggle for excuses when he has Chivaviro and Christian Basomboli Saile, a combination that is expected to be lethal in attack.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHIEFS? The Soweto giants are currently camping in Mbombela and will travel to Tanzania and Botswana for friendly matches against Young Africans and Township Rollers later on this July.