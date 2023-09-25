Kaizer Chiefs got the right man in Mthethwa - Kerr explains why ‘Ox’ transfer is a big catch for Amakhosi

Former Black Leopards coach Dylan Kerr believes Sibongiseni Mthethwa is what Kaizer Chiefs have been missing all along.

Mthethwa joined Chiefs from Stellies last week

He signed a three-year deal

The midfielder could make his Chiefs debut on Wednesday

WHAT HAPPENED? The Soweto giants completed the signing of Mthethwa last week from Stellenbosch FC. The 29-year-old arrived at Naturena on a three-year deal.

Kerr signed Mthethwa at Black Leopards from National First Division side Royal Eagles in 2020 and the central midfielder has since established himself as one of the best midfielders in the top-flight league.

WHAT WAS SAID: “When he came to Leopards, we had some very good players in that position. But he immediately stood out head and shoulders above everyone,” Kerr tells FARPost.

Article continues below

“His positional sense was what made him different. He was always in the right area at the right time. He breaks down a lot of counter-attacking transitions.

“At Leopards, he used to play as a box-to-box midfielder. He has changed his game to become that safety in front of the back four.

“I’m happy for him that a team like Kaizer Chiefs have seen [him]. He may be the missing player who can give them that attacking flair of the way Kaizer Chiefs always used to play back in the day.

“He’s just a simple player who gets the ball and gives it to the players in front of him. You don’t get that in too many players in Africa.

“When they get on the ball, they want to do things by themselves. He can start an attack by giving it to whoever is in front of him.

“The way that Chiefs play – they’ve got attack-minded players. If you’ve got that one player who is a safety anchor and can read the game and break up counterattacks. They can allow a different transition, and that’s where he could be more valuable to them.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mthethwa arrived at Chiefs at a time when there were calls for the club to sign a striker.

Amakhosi forwards have been under fire for being blunt in front of goal. Ranga Chivaviro and Jasond Gonzalez are some of the forwards who were signed for this season by Chiefs but are yet to mark themselves as prolific goal-scorers.

Mthethwa will have to compete for game time with other central midfielders Yusuf Maart, Siyethemba Sithebe and Edson Castillo who is mentioned as arguably Chiefs' best signing of the just-closed transfer window.

WHAT NEXT FOR MTHETHWA? After being ineligible to play for Chiefs in last weekend's MTN8 semi-final due to being Cup-tied, Mthethwa could make his Amakhosi debut in Wednesday's Premier Soccer League match against Stellenbosch.