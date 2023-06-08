'Kaizer Chiefs going through a dip just like Barcelona, Real Madrid & Juventus' - Former Bafana midfielder Fredericks

Former South Africa midfielder Stanton Fredericks is adamant Kaizer Chiefs are just experiencing normal struggles but will soon rise like Barcelona.

Chiefs have gone eight seasons without trophy

Last season they finished fifth on PSL table

Fredericks insists it is normal

WHAT HAPPENED: Chiefs have gone eight seasons without any major silverware, something that has not gone down well with the fans.

However, former Bafana international Fredericks insists it is normal for top teams to struggle at some point.

The now 44-year-old has urged the fans to continue supporting the team and coach Arthur Zwane who he says understands the Glamour Boys' structure.

WHAT HE SAID: "Even a marketing campaign in terms of patience for the coach needs to be [prepared] to say, 'This is no different to any other situation in the world," Fredericks said as quoted by SABC Sport.

"Barcelona goes through a dip, Real Madrid goes through a dip, Juventus went through a dip, Kaizer Chiefs are a massive team and they're going through a dip.

"And now is when you need your fans – not just supporters, your fans. You [need to] say, 'Listen guys, we understand the situation, we have a former player [Zwane] that understands the culture, he's got the qualifications, let's get behind him.'

"I think that's a massive help for the coach himself. But, all in all, the quality needs to improve in terms of what he has at his disposal, and then he can certainly be judged properly."

AND WHAT IS MORE: Midfielder Mduduzi Mdantsane, defenders Given Msimango and Thatayaone Ditlhokwe are the new faces that have been already been confirmed for Amakhosi.

Fredericks also commented on the arrivals and opined on what should be done for Chiefs to perform well next season.

"I think with the defenders coming in, that speaks to a department that needs improvement and depth, so that's a good sign. Mdanstane, I think his quality is there, is he coming a little too late? I don't know," he added.

"But there definitely needs to be a lot more names that must be thrown into the pot, especially in the middle of the park. We've got three grafters – the young [Samkelo] Zwane is one of the special talents there, but let him be a supplement.

"We have got [Siyethemba] Sithebe that's hard-working, [Yusuf] Maart that's hard-working, [so] we need playmakers in that midfield, and we need out-and-out wingers that will take players on."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Amakhosi ended the Premier Soccer League season in the fifth position, meaning they will not have Caf duties.

With the transfer window set to be opened in July, Zwane is set to let fringe players leave and bring in the faces that can make the team competitive on all fronts in the new season.

WHAT IS NEXT: Amakhosi are already working on their targets and will hope to do as much of their business as they can early in the window so new players have time to adapt to the demands of the Naturena environment.