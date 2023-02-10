Kaizer Chiefs going in the ‘right direction,’ says Zwane despite Amakhosi’s struggles

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane has claimed that his team are on the right track despite their struggles this season.

Zwane maintained progress is being made

Chiefs coach is encouraged by his side’s recent displays

Amakhosi have been let down by a lack of clinical edge

WHAT HAPPENED? Chiefs have experienced an inconsistent season that has left them unable to challenge for trophies despite signing several players with the hope of mounting a title charge in 2022-23.

The Glamour Boys find themselves in fourth position, 27 points behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, with inefficiencies in front of goal slowing their charge to the top despite being one of the PSL sides that have created many chances.

Chiefs’ forwards have been guilty of missing clear opportunities with this laid bare at the start of 2023 where they lost three straight games without scoring.

While they ended their goal drought to beat Royal AM 2-0 at the end of January, they were back to default settings in February, failing to break down 10-man TS Galaxy to record a goalless draw last weekend.

Zwane, however, feels he has seen enough from his team to give him optimism that they will soon turn the tide.

WHAT DID HE SAY? “I don’t think we have a problem with teams applying low-block tactics,” said Zwane as quoted by Times.

“We played against many where we managed to penetrate and create scoring opportunities. We were just unfortunate not to take them.

“Many teams have realised they can’t just play an open game against us because we would punish them. But it tells you we are in the right direction when comparing where we were and where we are.

“Previously, teams would play pound for pound against us, believing they can beat Chiefs. Of late, even the coach of Galaxy [Sead Ramovic] said, ‘Coach, we had to sit back, we didn’t have a choice’. Actually, they did that from the first half, when you look at the chances we created.

“The games you mention, look at how many chances we created. And in most of them, it’s just a lapse of concentration when we concede.

“When we force those teams to make mistakes or [we penetrate] through combination play or being aggressive in front of goal, we just have this poor decision-making that lets us down. But we’re not going to give up on our players. I think they’re doing very well.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chiefs’ front three of Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana, Ashley du Preez and Keagan Dolly have scored 13 goals between them this season but the tally could have been higher had they been converting their chances.

Bimenyimana, who has seven goals, has not scored in five matches while Du Preez and Dolly have three each. The Burundian’s numbers are even worse in open play where he has only managed three with four coming from the penalty spot, forcing the club to add more firepower in the form of Congolese Christian Saile Basomboli.

WHAT’S NEXT? Chiefs have a date with Maritzburg United in the Round of 32 of the Nedbank Cup on Friday, their only realistic opportunity for a trophy this season.