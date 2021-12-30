Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Petersen reveals snubbing of Orlando Pirates

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Brandon Petersen says he was in talks to possibly join Orlando Pirates before changing his mind to join Amakhosi after some persuasion by Gavin Gunt.

When Hunt joined Chiefs in September 2020, he had hoped Fifa would lift a player transfer ban and bring in players of his choice including Petersen who had then snubbed a possible move to Pirates.

But the world football governing body turned down Chiefs’ appeal against the transfer sanctions and some of the players Hunt was interested in remained his targets.

Phathutshedzo Nange was another player Hunt had wanted to sign at Chiefs for this season, but the coach was fired before executing his transfer plans.

“I was at Bidvest Wits and there was obviously rumours going about that the team was going to be sold. That's when my agent started looking around for teams,” Petersen told Chiefs’ media department.

“I was set on going to Orlando Pirates because I had a guy [from the club] come to my house and we spoke about contracts and everything. Then coach Gavin [Hunt] called me and said that he wanted me at Chiefs but at the time, they had the [transfer] ban so we were waiting for the verdict, which was that they couldn't sign any players.”

Despite Hunt being fired, incoming coach Stuart Baxter went on to sign Petersen and Nange who were targets of his predecessor.

There was faith in Petersen despite the goalkeeper spending the whole of last season without playing competitive football.

“The season passed and halfway through coach Gavin left and coach Stuart came in,” Petersen.

“I had worked with coach Lee [Baxter] and he was impressed and was keen on keeping me there. So, when coach Stuart came in, that was it. They decided to keep me.”

The former Cape Town Spurs goalminder arrived at Naturena to find stiff competition from Daniel Akpeyi, Bruce Bvuma and Itumeleng Khune.

Akpeyi has been the number one, mostly deputised by Petersen and Bvuma.

Petersen has made just one league appearance for Amakhosi.