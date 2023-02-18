Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Petersen discusses how he has kept veteran Khune out

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Brandon Petersen insists he is keen on consistency and clean sheets to firmly hold the number one spot.

Khune has been dropped to the bench in recent games

Petersen is being preferred by coach Zwane

He comments on the recent changes at the club

WHAT HAPPENED? Petersen has been Chiefs’ first choice in their last three games and, impressively, he has kept clean sheets. That has heightened chances of being selected for Amakhosi’s next game against Golden Arrows.

The 28-year-old faces stiff competition from Itumeleng Khune and Bruce Bvuma, and with him not conceding, he could enjoy more game time. Keeping seven clean sheets in nine matches across all competitions this season has also worked in favour of Petersen.

WHAT PETERSEN SAID: “Us as goalkeepers, we like our sheets clean, we don’t like dirty sheets,” said Petersen said as per KickOff.

“Also, if you don’t concede, then you can’t lose. It is important for us [goalkeepers to keep clean sheets] because we feed off that.

“If you have it clean, it ensures that the team can’t lose and the worst case is that you come out with a draw. It has been on and off [team selection] but for me, what matters is coming in and being ready.

“However, at the end of the day, we are all here to play and all want to play. So, when given the opportunity, I put my hand up and play. Whatever happens next is up to the coach.

“The only thing that I can do is come in daily and perfect my craft and when the opportunity comes up to play, I put my hand up and play. Then when it’s someone else’s plan I’m there to support.”

AND WHAT MORE? Despite being impressive between the sticks, Petersen maintains it does not guarantee him playing minutes.

He is fully aware Khune and Bvuma are waiting for opportunities to be thrust in.

“For me, I’m never secured in the number one spot,” Petersen said.

“I have to train and improve myself at training and I have to earn the number one spot. So, I will never tell you that I am the number one goalkeeper.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: In claiming the number jersey, Petersen stepped in for Khune who was making some costly mistakes. Such performances have thrown into question Khune’s future at Naturena.

The veteran goalkeeper’s contract expires in June and there has been no talk about renewing it. Despite the blunders, Khune has become injury-prone in recent seasons and that could work against him.

In 11 competitive games the 35-year-old has featured in this season, he has not conceded in just two, a record that does not read well for him and could be key in determining his future.

WHAT NEXT FOR PETERSEN? Chiefs host Arrows at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday with Petersen most likely to guard goal.