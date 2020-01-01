Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Khune should not try to do more - Walters

It is not yet clear who will start in goal against Primeiro de Agosto but the retired goalkeeper has some advice for the Amakhosi skipper

Former captain Shu-Aib Walters has advised goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune not to put himself under pressure by trying to play beyond his capabilities, saying that is the source of his mistakes.

Khune’s game has recently been blighted by some errors which the goalkeeper himself has admitted is because of the extra effort he invests.

That has seen coach Gavin Hunt return Daniel Akpeyi as a starter ahead of Khune in their last game, and it is yet to be seen who will grab the number one spot in Wednesday’s Caf first round, first-leg match against Primeiro de Agosto at FNB Stadium.

But Walters has defended Khune’s recent mistakes, saying the former Bafana Bafana captain can limit errors by not trying to perform miracles.

“Khune was brought in because he the a-figure, he is the captain, he is one of the leaders, probably the biggest leader, the biggest influencer in the team,” Walters told Front Runner.

“Because of that, you need to uplift your players. My advice is I understand at times you see your team is not doing well and you generally as a captain, like I was at Maritzburg, you generally want to do more. But these are the consequences of you wanting to do more.

“He might not have been in a situation like this before because Chiefs have never been in this for the past 14 years. So this is a new thing. Chiefs have had some struggles but have never been in this position on the log while Khune was there.

“To a certain degree it is unfamiliar territory for him so now he wants to do more. Don’t do more. I tried that at Maritzburg and I also made a lot of mistakes. That is why my advice is that I tried to do more at Maritzburg and I made a lot of mistakes because I wanted to do more for the team.

“But don’t do that. Try to do what you are best at. When I was at [Cape Town] City and Mpumalanga Black Aces where we were third and fourth, I had my team that did it for me and I realised that all I need to do is to be a goalkeeper. That’s when I played my best football. So that is my advice because I experienced both ends of it.”

It appears Hunt will have a huge decision to make about who should start between the sticks against Agosto, who are 2018 Champions League semi-finalists.

Despite Khune appearing to now be past his prime and not deserving of a national team call-up, Walters thinks otherwise.

“I think he still have three or four good years and I’m talking about being part of the Bafana squad as pushing Ronwen [Williams] because he is a good guy too, as filling in or even taking our number one position,” said Walters.