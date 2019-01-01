​Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Khune ruled out of Cape Town City & Sundowns matches with groin injury

The 32-year-old has managed just two appearances for the Glamour Boys this term and he will have to wait a little longer for more games under his belt

will be without Itumeleng Khune in their next two games due to a groin injury.

This was confirmed by head coach Ernst Middendorp, who said the veteran goalkeeper has been ruled out of action for the rest of the month.

"Khune is sidelined for the month," Middendorp told the Amakhosi website.

Khune suffered the injury on his second appearance for the club this season, against two weeks ago.



Despite this major setback, Middendorp is confident he has equally capable players to do the job in Khune's absence.

"What's important though is that we have all positions covered," he said.

Amakhosi's next two games are against in the Telkom Knockout Cup this weekend, before travelling to Tshwane to face in the league on October 27.

Article continues below

With Khune out injured, Daniel Akpeyi is expected to continue holding it down in between the sticks as this has been the case since he joined the club in January.

Akpeyi appears to have won the hearts of Amakhosi fans with his solid performances in recent weeks after being given a hard time in the past.

It remains to be seen if Khune's fitness would be at the required level when Chiefs take on in the first Soweto Derby of the season at FNB Stadium.