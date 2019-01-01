Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune ruled out for the remainder of the season

The Amakhosi captain recently picked up a shoulder injury which has subsequently ruled him out of contention for the rest of the campaign

Kaizer Chiefs’ woes seem to have worsened as club captain Itumeleng Khune has been ruled out for the remainder of the season.

Amakhosi come off a disappointing 2-1 defeat to rivals Mamelodi Sundowns in a game where the Bafana Bafana and Glamour Boys’ No.1 was a notable absentee.

The club confirmed earlier in the week that Khune had picked up a shoulder injury and would be assessed by a specialist, with rumours suggesting that he could be out for a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Nonetheless, following the loss to the Tshwane giants, Chiefs head coach Ernst Middendorp has revealed the extent of Khune's injury.

“I can answer quite quickly, the season is finished for Itu [Itumeleng] Khune,” Middendorp told the media.

“That’s the answer, he’ll only be back in the new season,” he added.

Khune’s absence will come as a major blow to Chiefs’ plans this season and perhaps will worry some fans after the howler which his deputy Virgil Vries conceded in his absence against Sundowns.

Furthermore, it is not only Chiefs who will have to bear the brunt of not having their star shot-stopper, but the national team as well.

Bafana have an all-important 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying clash against Libya scheduled in March, and after Middendorp’s revelations, it is likely that the 31-year-old will not be available to take part in the game, giving head coach Stuart Baxter something to ponder about.

Meanwhile, Chiefs’ next game is another humdinger, this time against log leaders Bidvest Wits.

With Khune out, it now remains to be seen whether or not Middendorp will keep faith in the Namibia international or opt to utilise Bruce Bvuma, who has featured just once in the league this season.