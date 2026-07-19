Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Fiacre Ntwari lands at PSL newcomers Kruger United

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Fiacre Ntwari has officially completed his widely anticipated move to Kruger United.

The 26-year-old has reportedly joined the newly promoted Premier Soccer League side on a season-long loan for the 2026/27 campaign, seeking a fresh start after falling down the pecking order at Naturena.

The club confirmed the arrival of the shot-stopper as part of an ambitious recruitment drive, unveiling him alongside 14 new signings ahead of their maiden Premier Soccer League campaign.

In announcing the arrivals, the club highlighted the magnitude of the challenge that awaits them as they prepare for life in South Africa's elite division.

"Kruger United FC proudly unveils our new signings.

"Also, our official 2026/27 kit as we prepare for an exciting Betway Premiership season.

"To our new players, welcome to the Village. Wear the badge with pride.

"And play with passion! We are Kruger United FC.

"Meet the Village Boys."



