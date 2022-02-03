Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Bvuma reveals 'painful' experience ahead of PSL resumption

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma has revealed one of the most painful experiences in his career ahead of the resumption of the current campaign after a mid-season break.



The Soweto giants will take on TS Galaxy in the Nedbank Cup Last 32 match at FNB Stadium on February 12 in a repeat of the 2019 final when Amakhosi were embarrassed by the Rockets in what is one of the biggest shocks in the history of South African football since 1996.



Chiefs came into the encounter as clear favourites to win the Nedbank Cup for a record-extending 14th time as they took on a Galaxy side that was struggling in the National First Division at the time.



However, then-Orlando Pirates loanee Zakhele Lepasa scored the only goal of the match as he beat Bvuma in the Amakhosi goal to ensure that the Rockets became the first NFD club to win the South African FA Cup.



"The Nedbank Cup is one of the competitions where I managed to get my breakthrough," Bvuma told the club's media team.



"I started playing and earned the coaches' trust and it was in this cup when I started doing my best and performing.



"I know how big it is and I know how important it is. As a team, we are looking forward to it. We know TS Galaxy and we know how they play and I believe we have prepared and we are ready for them."



Bvuma, 26, who is now a regular in Bafana Bafana squads, is seeking redemption as he is eager to help Amakhosi go all the way and win this year's Nedbank Cup with the final set to be played in May this year.



"In terms of experiences, the last one that I played was painful. That's when we lost to TS Galaxy in the final back in 2019," the Chiefs academy product added.



"So, we are looking forward to playing against them and going all the way and winning this one."