Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Bvuma keen to impress against Orlando Pirates

The 24-year-old Amakhosi keeper is delighted to start in the derby against the Buccaneers

goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma is looking forward to starting in the Carling Black Label Cup against on Saturday.

The 24-year-old keeper has made it clear there are no friendly games between the two Soweto giants and he anticipates a tough encounter.

“It’s a great opportunity for me to be in the starting line-up in the Soweto derby. As you know there’s no friendly game in this game,” Bvuma told the media.

The Bafana Bafana net minder has been roped in to replace skipper Itumeleng Khune who is still recovering from a shoulder injury.

The former MultiChoice Diski Challenge (MDC) keeper will be expected to start for coach Ernst Middendorp’s men in their 2019/20 Premier Soccer League ( ) opener against highlands Park on Sunday, August 04.

“We grew up watching the Soweto derby and I remember going to the stadium to support Chiefs as a youngster going with my father,” he said.

“Knowing that I’ll be playing at the weekend, it’s a great thing and I even spoke to my father when I saw that I will be starting and he was very happy. He even told me he will be there to support me,” he added.

Although challenging Amakhosi and Bafana’s number one keeper Khune is Bvuma’s ambition, he added the experience he gained at the recently ended 2019 tournament in will help him in the PSL season.

“Obviously coming from , as you saw we finished in the Last Eight, I believe that we did well and I believe whatever I have learned in Egypt will help me,” continued Bvuma.

Although he did not get game time at the biennial tournament, Bvuma competed against the experienced Ronwen Williams and Darren Keet, but he admits the experience will help him.

“And going forward, I believe I will do good because of the experience I learned in Egypt,” he concluded.