Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Brandon Petersen responds to his critics ahead of Soweto derby: 'I know my worth'

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The former Bidvest Wits goalkeeper has issued a defiant message to his detractors as the Soweto derby looms on the horizon. The shot-stopper has endured a difficult period marked by individual mistakes and fitness issues, but he remains steadfast in his commitment to the Amakhosi cause.

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Resilience in the face of scrutiny

The life of a goalkeeper at a club as prestigious as Kaizer Chiefs comes with immense pressure, and Brandon Petersen has felt the full weight of that expectation this season.

Petersen made a successful return to the starting line-up during the midweek action, helping the Glamour Boys secure a dominant 3-0 victory over TS Galaxy in the Carling Knockout Cup. The clean sheet was a timely boost for both the player and the team, providing a platform for the goalkeeper to address the criticism that has shadowed his campaign. With the Soweto Derby against Orlando Pirates fast approaching, Petersen’s psychological state will be just as important as his shot-stopping ability in one of African football's most intense fixtures.

Knowing your worth as a professional

“I think the most important thing for me is to know that those words and negative stuff going around doesn’t define me as a person, as a footballer, because I’m much more than that,” Petersen said as quoted by iDiski Times. This perspective highlights the mental fortitude required to lead a club of Chiefs' stature, particularly when results are not going as planned for the Soweto giants. The goalkeeper’s ability to compartmentalize his errors is a key trait that has kept him in the captaincy conversation.

He continued by emphasizing the importance of self-belief during the darker periods of a professional athlete's career. “Secondly, it’s for me to know my worth and yeah, like I said, it’s important to know who you are and what you stand for. And when you get that right, I mean, nothing else that’s happening around you really, I won’t say faze you, but it doesn’t really buckle you, or it’s not really an obstacle in the road because for me, I know what I’m about,” he added, showcasing his determination to move forward.

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The keeper's return to the pitch has sparked conversations about whether he should remain the undisputed number one under the current coaching staff. While some fans have called for changes between the sticks, the technical team appears to value Petersen's leadership and experience, especially in high-stakes matches. The win against TS Galaxy served as a reminder that when he is focused and fit, he remains one of the most reliable options available to the Amakhosi.

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Focusing on growth and improvement

Maintaining a high level of performance is the ultimate goal for Petersen, who is well aware of the standards required at Chiefs. He understands that while mistakes are part of the game, the response to those errors defines a player's legacy. As the club looks to climb the league table and challenge for silverware, having a goalkeeper who is mentally unshakable becomes a vital asset for the defensive unit.

“I know what I’m able to produce. And as I said, it’s believing in myself and knowing that the people around me believe in me. So, the main focus should always be improving and getting better and, you know, giving a good display of yourself,” Petersen concluded. These words reflect a player who is not looking for excuses but is instead dedicated to refining his craft and proving his value to the supporters who have questioned his recent displays.

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With the Soweto derby on the horizon, the pressure will only intensify, but Petersen seems ready to embrace the challenge.