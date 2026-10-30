Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Brandon Petersen explains why Fernando Da Cruz is still the right man for Amakhosi job

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The Glamour Boys goalie has offered a staunch defence of the club head coach, insisting the squad remains fully committed to the Frenchman's vision. Despite growing unrest among the Amakhosi faithful following a string of disappointing results, the shot-stopper believes the tactical foundations being laid at Naturena will eventually yield success.

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Internal support despite external noise

Fernando Da Cruz has found himself under increasing scrutiny at Kaizer Chiefs following a difficult period that saw the club eliminated from the CAF Confederation Cup. A painful penalty shootout defeat to Zambia’s Red Arrows FC in the second preliminary round served as the breaking point for many supporters, who have grown restless with the side's inconsistency. This continental exit followed a frustrating run in the Betway Premiership, where the Glamour Boys failed to win in three consecutive outings, settling for draws against Stellenbosch FC, Golden Arrows, and Polokwane City FC.

“Yeah, noise is noise; if people want to speak, they’ll speak, and I think the noise also comes from the fact that people want results,” Petersen said. “We all know that when you are at a team like Kaizer Chiefs, results are important, but another important thing is the journey, where we are and the type of football we want to play. There’s been a lot of improvement. I think the only thing that has been lacking is converting our chances. If you look at the games, we dropped points; if we’d converted our chances, we’d be telling a different story,” the goalkeeper told FARPost.

Confidence in the tactical blueprint

Petersen’s backing of the French tactician goes beyond mere loyalty; the goalkeeper highlighted specific improvements in the team's tactical identity. He suggested that the players have fully embraced the coach's methods and that the recent win over the Rockets is a sign of things to come. The emphasis remains on the process of transformation that Da Cruz has initiated since his arrival, which the players believe is starting to bear fruit despite the high-profile setbacks in knockout competitions.

The Amakhosi star explained that the squad is careful not to let the negativity from the stands penetrate their training environment. By maintaining a narrow focus on their internal objectives, the players hope to silence the critics through performances on the pitch rather than engaging with the speculation regarding the coach's future. Petersen reiterated that the team is aware of the external pressure but chooses to trust the work being done during their daily sessions at Naturena.

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“So I think for us it’s important to know that the noise is there, but it’s important to focus on what we are doing, not being blinded by what’s going on around us,” Petersen added. “Like I have been saying, the game model of the coach in front of us is a phenomenal model, and I think the guys have adapted to it very well. For me, he [Da Cruz] is a very good coach, and he angles the team very well.”

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The goalkeeper believes that the responsibility for the recent dip in form should be shared, noting that the coach has taken the brunt of the criticism while continuing to support his staff and players. This collective responsibility is seen as vital for a club that has struggled for silverware in recent years. Petersen highlighted that the head coach’s professional demeanour has been a calming influence during a period that could have otherwise derailed the team's season entirely.

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“It’s not easy at a team like Kaizer Chiefs because the demand is always there. I think credit has to go to him and his technical team. He’s handling the pressure well and not passing it on to us as players. He’s taking accountability by the chin and making sure that the environment is good for us,” Petersen concluded. With the backing of his senior players, Da Cruz will now look to translate that internal support into a definitive result when they face their arch-rivals this weekend.