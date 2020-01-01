Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Akpeyi ruled out for the season

The veteran shot-stopper will not take part in Amakhosi's next two matches after suffering a concussion

have confirmed that goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi will miss the final two games of the season with an injury.

The international suffered a head injury in Amakhosi's 1-0 loss to on Sunday, and he was replaced by Bruce Bvuma.

According to the club's medical team, Akpeyi suffered a concussion and will continue to be monitored by the medical team throughout his recovery process.

"Daniel Akpeyi suffered a concussion on Sunday against Wits. He is ruled out for the next two matches. The medical team will continue monitoring his recovery process. We wish him a speedy recovery," said the club in a statement.

