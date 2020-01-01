Kaizer Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Akpeyi ruled out for the season

Daniel Akpeyi of Kaizer Chiefs October 2019
The veteran shot-stopper will not take part in Amakhosi's next two matches after suffering a concussion

Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed that goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi will miss the final two games of the season with an injury. 

The Nigeria international suffered a head injury in Amakhosi's 1-0 loss to Bidvest Wits on Sunday, and he was replaced by Bruce Bvuma. 

According to the club's medical team, Akpeyi suffered a concussion and will continue to be monitored by the medical team throughout his recovery process.

    "Daniel Akpeyi suffered a concussion on Sunday against Wits. He is ruled out for the next two matches. The medical team will continue monitoring his recovery process. We wish him a speedy recovery," said the club in a statement. 

