Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Akpeyi ruled out for the season
Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed that goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi will miss the final two games of the season with an injury.
The Nigeria international suffered a head injury in Amakhosi's 1-0 loss to Bidvest Wits on Sunday, and he was replaced by Bruce Bvuma.
According to the club's medical team, Akpeyi suffered a concussion and will continue to be monitored by the medical team throughout his recovery process.
"Daniel Akpeyi suffered a concussion on Sunday against Wits. He is ruled out for the next two matches. The medical team will continue monitoring his recovery process. We wish him a speedy recovery," said the club in a statement.
