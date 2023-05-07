To restore Kaizer Chiefs' glory days, Arthur Zwane needs to make bold Amakhosi decisions next season

There is no need for Kaizer Chiefs fans to panic just yet, but Arthur Zwane needs to make some stern decisions for next season

Chiefs trophy drought continues

Amakhosi lost to Pirates in the cup derby

Zwane needs to crack the whip

'ZWANE BALL' STILL COOKING: You get the sense that after losing to Orlando Pirates in the Nedbank Cup semi-final, there is an air of expectation among the Amakhosi faithful, and that is for Bobby Motaung and the powers that be to pull the trigger on '10111'.

But there is always a but. And in Zwane's case, he can plead, in his end-of-the-season report, that this was his maiden season and he should be given more time. When you look at it at face value, it is not an entirely bad start for Zwane, who managed to navigate his way into a cup semi-final and is likely to finish in the top four of the Premier Soccer League.

Given the human resource at Zwane's disposal, there is not much more that he could have done with this squad, and as a result, the former winger should be judged only on his second season. He will have the players that he wants, or at least most of them. The deadwood will be gone.

ELEPHANT IN THE ROOM: At the same time, Amakhosi have not won a trophy in the last eight seasons, to give you better context of how long ago that was — Jacob Zuma and Barack Obama were still South Africa and United States of America Presidents, respectively.

For a team that has been dubbed the cup kings of South African football over the years, to go on without a trophy is quite a shame and to change this, Zwane needs to crack the whip on several players.

Zwane might not have absolute power to decide who comes and goes, but as the head coach, '10111' needs to make a bold decision and let go of a couple of players who are not cut out for Chiefs. Sinethemba Sithebe, Caleb Bimenyimana, Kamohelo Mahlatsi. The list can go on and on.

OPEN UP THE PURSE, BOBBY: Yes, Given Msimango and Thatayaone Ditlhokwe are headed to Chiefs, but is that all? In as much as the top brass want the results and are desperate to restore Amakhosi's glory days, Kaizer Motaung Jr (club sporting director) and his big brother need to support Zwane.

When was the last time the Glamour Boys made a marquee signing? Never mind the washed-up Khama Billiat and Keagan Dolly, who is just about past his prime. A player like Andile Jali is available. Buy Zwane some big-name players — quality players, for Pete's sake.