Kaizer Chiefs give update on Billiat, Castro and Khune

Amakhosi will be keen to make it back-to-back wins against Lidoda Duvha as they welcome back some key players from injury and suspension

have given a squad update ahead of their Premier Soccer League match with Black on Saturday night.

Amakhosi are looking to make it two wins from two as they host Lidoda Duvha at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

Chiefs look to build on last weekend’s hard-fought 3-2 win over , but for the second successive game, the Soweto giants will be without talisman Khama Billiat, who has been linked with a move away from the club.

A report issued by the club’s medical team has explained his absence is due to a knee injury he picked up in the club's preseason.

“Billiat is recovering from a minor knee injury picked up during pre-season. He had a scan and is now being managed by the medical team,” Chiefs revealed on their website.

Furthermore, Chiefs’ medical team have also given an update on No.1 Itumeleng Khune, who is yet to return from a long-term injury.

“We are in a phase of increasing Khune’s workload in training sessions.

“He is doing very well.”

However, the club have also been given a boost with the return of Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya from suspension and Leonardo Castro, who has recovered from injury after missing the clash against the Lions of the North.

Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp has welcomed the duo’s return as he looks forward to the game.

“It is great to welcome back Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya from one-match ban,” Middendorp explained.

“He will give us options in the back row of the line-up.

“Leo (Castro) missed the Highlands Park match due to an injury.

“Leo’s availability is giving us options in the attacking half of our plans,” Middendorp said.