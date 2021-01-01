Kaizer Chiefs give Khune leave after death of Bafana Bafana international's sister

The Soweto giants will be without their long-serving shot-stopper when they face Petro de Luanda with Amakhosi winless in their last eight games

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Gavin Hunt has confirmed that Itumeleng Khune will miss their upcoming Caf Champions League clash with Petro de Luanda.

The veteran goalkeeper's sister, Mapula Meiki Khune, reportedly died in a fire in Ventersdorp, Gauteng on Thursday.

Amakhosi have now decided to grant Khune some time off to attend to the matter with the team expected to host Angolan giants Petro de Luanda in their third Group C match at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

"Yes, it does [affect our plans for Petro]. Obviously, it's a very sad time for 'Itu' and his family," Hunt told the media on Friday.

"Obviously he's away so he won't play tomorrow, and hopefully things get sorted out. It's also a difficult time for him, so yeah, he won't be playing tomorrow."

The Glamour Boys will be keen to return to winning ways after being hammered 4-0 by Moroccan giants Wydad Casablanca in their second Group C match in Burkina Faso last weekend.

Chiefs' media officer Vina Maphosa stated that the club will support Khune and his grieving family.

“From Kaizer Chiefs Football Club, we send our condolences to Itumeleng Khune and his family," Maphosa told the media.

"We, as the club, have mechanisms to work with our players when they are faced with challenges. We’ve instituted all that to support the player and we are with the family during this trying time.”

Khune has endured one of his worst seasons since he turned professional in 2004 when he was promoted to the Chiefs' first team from the club's academy.

The Bafana Bafana international, who has been criticised for making goalkeeping mistakes this term, has kept only three clean sheets from 12 appearances across all competitions.

The Soweto giants also released the following statement on their official Twitter account: