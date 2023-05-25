Midfielder Andile Jali and Premier Soccer League champions Mamelodi Sundowns will part ways this week, according to his agent Mike Makaab.

Jali has not been playing for Downs

Agent confirms midfielder will leave

Chiefs have been linked with the player

WHAT HAPPENED: Jali fell out with Sundowns in the middle of the season having played 12 Premier Soccer League matches.

He was not part of the Masandawana members who collected their medals after winning the league.

It was obvious the talented midfielder would leave the Brazilians but no official confirmation had been made.

Makaab has now made it clear his client will not be part of the Rhulani Mokwena-led team next season and went on to explain what the 33-year-old has been doing to ensure he stays fit.

The certified agent further refuted suggestions Jali is in bad books with the club, arguing he just didn't fit into Mokwena's system.

WHAT HE SAID: "We are in the process of finalizing a mutual termination, which will be done during the course of this week. He will leave on a positive and amicable basis," Makaab said as quoted by SABC.

"An official statement will come from the club, but when a "new coach" comes into the building, he has his own thoughts and ideas, and we have to respect that and so does [Jali].

"I know that Sundowns are very appreciative of the value that Andile has brought to the club and he is too of the way he was welcomed. He wore the captain’s armband, which is one of his great achievements. There’s absolutely nothing else other than purely technical reasons.

"We are trying to finalize the issue with Sundowns out of respect for both parties. He wants to play, he believes he’s got two more years at least. He was outstanding last year and good in the first few months of this season – but things can change. We will have to play it by ear now.

"Then we have to get him ready for pre-season. He’s got a personal trainer at the moment and he is very motivated for the next chapter. I still believe, and this is my opinion, that he is the best No.6 in the land."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The former Pirates player joined Sundowns as a free agent in July 2018 after his contract with Belgian outfit KV Oostende expired.

During his period with the team, the defensive midfielder has won five PSL titles among other trophies.

Chiefs, who have struggled to get a consistent defensive midfielder, have been linked with the player, but whether Arthur Zwane will go for him or not is another question.

WHAT NEXT: Jali will now have to look for a new team and get ready for the 2023/24 season.