Kaizer Chiefs get 24-hour reprieve for Black Leopards match

In a busy period ahead of the short Christmas break, the Soweto side play Lidoda Duvha as well as SuperSport, Celtic and Angolan side 1º de Agosto

' league encounter against Black has been moved from Tuesday to Wednesday this week.

This is due to the fact that Amakhosi's match last weekend against PWD Bamenda of was shifted from it's original time-slot of Friday evening to Saturday evening instead.

This was due to the late arrival of the west African team, who only arrived in South African seven hours before kick-off.

Chiefs went on to draw the match 0-0, which was enough to give them a 1-0 aggregate win in the two-legged preliminary Caf fixture, following a 1-0 victory on Limbe, Cameroon, the previous weekend.

In order to allow the Amakhosi contingent enough time to recover and refresh in time for the Black Leopards encounter, the Premier Soccer League ( ) has moved the clash one day forward.

The change was confirmed on the Chiefs Twitter account:

"Due to the CAF match that was moved to Saturday, we will now play Black Leopards on Wednesday 09 December 2020. Kick-off at FNB Stadium is at 19h30."

The match against Lidoda Duvha marks the start of a busy pre-Christmas period for the Glamour Boys.

Six days later on December 15, they play SuperSport United away and then host MTN8 finalists Bloemfontein on December 19.

Just three days after that, Amakhosi play the first of their two-legged Champions League first-round fixtures against 1º de Agosto, the Angolan champions. Fortunately for Gavin Hunt's men, that game will take place in Johannesburg.

The return leg is in the new year, on January 6. The Soweto giants have never made it as far as the group stage in the Champions League.

Domestically the team has been struggling this season and will be hoping to end the year on a high with positive results against Leopards, SuperSport and Celtic.

Chiefs are currently lying in 13th spot on the table with five points from five games and just one win in the league.

In all competitions this season, they’ve won only three of 10 matches and have scored just six times, including an own goal given to them by in a 1-0 victory in October.