Kaizer Chiefs hit by fresh fitness concerns, Baxter to decide on Dolly & Bvuma

Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter has revealed there are a few players who are doubtful for their clash with Chippa United at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday.

Baxter said they have to make a decision on whether attacker Keagan Dolly and Bruce Bvuma could feature against Chippa after the duo only arrived back in South Africa from France, where they were on national duty with Bafana Bafana.

Dolly played the whole match in the international friendly game against Guinea, before coming on as a 66th-minute substitute against France, while Bvuma was an unused substitute.

“We’re looking at the national lads, Keagan and Bruce that came back from France and landed late on Thursday,” Baxter told the club website.

“Are they in the shape to start the game or do we start them on the bench and look at that? We will make a final decision today. Certainly, something we have to think of.”

Baxter also revealed Erick Mathoho is their new injury concern and in his absence, Austin Dube, Siyabonga Ngezana and Njabulo Ngcobo are options to partner Daniel Cardoso in defence.

“We’ve lost Tower [Mathoho] this week. He twisted his ankle blocking a shot. Lebogang Manyama broke down with his knees, it’s cartilage trouble and that’s going to keep him out for a while," Baxter added.

“Cole Alexander has come back; he’s been training for about 10 days. He played in an internal practice game and came through it okay, so he’s available. Leonardo Castro is not available but is back in full training.

“Sifiso Hlanti had a bit of a setback, but that’s the way it is with Achilles. The scar tissue causes some problems and it feels like he’s damaged it, but he hasn’t, it’s just scar tissue.

“But he’s got to go back seven days and then start again. That’s the nature of the beast with this injury. But apart from that, we’ve got just about everybody fit.”

Chiefs go into the Chippa match trying to recover from the 1-0 home defeat by Golden Arrows in their last game.

With Chippa fighting against relegation, Baxter is aware of what awaits them in Gqeberha where they would be facing a “desperate” opponent.

“If you look at any league in the world, you see results at this time of the season that you can’t explain,” continued Baxter.

“We know that is the game, we know what we need to do, which is give a performance of the quality needed to knock over an opponent that is desperate to get the points and desperate to knock over Kaizer Chiefs.

“The quality of our performance has to be of a nature that ensures there’s no discussion, not that it’s 50-50 and we’re hanging on. It’s got to be a really top quality performance from us.”