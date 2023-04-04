Orlando Pirates technical director Stanley 'Screamer' Tshabalala has denied claims he is interfering with team selection at the Sea Robbers.

WHAT HAPPENED: The legendary former Mamelodi Sundowns coach has been accused of interfering with the coach's job at Orlando Pirates.

However, Tshabalala clarified to Gagasi FM that he has always let the coaches do their job at the club.

He insists it is the coach who has the sole mandate to select his matchday squad based on what he has seen in training.

WHAT HE SAID: 'When a coach is a coach, the team is his. He works with that team and he owns the team. You can’t tell the coach which player to play – it can never happen," Tshabalala, who is among the Kaizer Chiefs founders, said.

"I don’t like that myself because when you are a coach the team belongs to you. Whoever comes from the outside and tries to tell you what to do must come to training sessions to see what you do. You can never change a team that has been selected by the coach."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: In 2020 - during Josef Zinnbauer's reign - Tshabalala was captured by the cameras seemingly issuing instructions to Happy Jele in a match against Cape Town City. However, he denied that, stating he was just requesting water and not interfering with the coach's instructions.

WHAT NEXT: This season, under the tuition of Jose Riveiro, Pirates have won the MTN8.

The Sea Robbers are also in the race for aCaf Champions League spot and will also be hoping to win the Nedbank Cup.