Kaizer Chiefs found guilty, fined by PSL for fielding ineligible McCarthy and Tshabalala

The Premier Soccer League Disciplinary Committee has found Kaizer Chiefs guilty of fielding ineligible players against Sekhukhune United.

Amakhosi pleaded guilty to the charge and were consequently fined by the league for fielding Aiden McCarthy and Mduduzi Tshabalala in that fixture – which was their first game after the reported Covid-19 outbreak in their camp in December last year.

Both players were on the bench at FNB Stadium, which the Soweto giants won by a margin of 2-0.

"I can confirm that Kaizer Chiefs Football Club appeared before the PSL DC earlier today [Friday] to answer two charges of fielding ineligible players in the names of Aiden McCarthy and Mduduzi Tshabalala in a fixture between themselves and Sekhkhune," PSL prosecutor Zola Majavu, said in a statement as per iDiski Times.

"Kaizer Chiefs Football Club pleaded guilty and was subsequently convicted as such."

The Soweto giants and both players - who are registered for the Diski Challenge side - were fined for the offence.

"Having listened to the submissions made by the prosecutor on behalf of the league, as well as the legal representative on behalf of Kaizer Chiefs and the respondents, the PSL DC ruled as follows with regard to sanction," the statement added.

"In respect of Kaizer Chiefs: Kaizer Chiefs were fined a monetary amount of R200 000 – 50% of which is suspended for a period of 12 months on condition that during the period of suspension, they are not found guilty of the same offence. In effect, they have to pay R100 000.

"With regard to the second and third respondents, who are the players themselves, they were both fined a monetary amount of R10,000, which amount was wholly suspended for a period of 12 months on condition that during the period of suspension, they are not found guilty of the same offence.

"And then the Football Club, which is Kaizer Chiefs, was further ordered to pay the cost of the two sittings. Which costs would be administratively computed by the league and forwarded to the respondent for onward payment."