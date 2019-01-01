Kaizer Chiefs forward Parker produced an excellent dive - Orlando Pirates coach Mokwena

The Bucs mentor has slammed Amakhosi players following his side's defeat in the Soweto Derby clash

caretaker coach Rulani Mokwena believes more than one player should have been sent off on Saturday.

Amakhosi secured a hard-fought 3-2 win over the Buccaneers in an action-packed encounter which saw Erick Mathoho being sent off at FNB Stadium.

The Chiefs centre back was dismissed after he pushed Pirates defender Abel Mabaso as both players were protesting a foul.

“I hear coach (Ernst) Middendorp saying that he doesn’t know what happened with the red card," Mokwena told the media.

"I watched it again and it is not just Mathoho that should have been sent off, it is real thuggish behaviour, it doesn’t belong on the pitch, it is very bad for football."

The young tactician feels Chiefs midfielder Willard Katsande should have also been sent off following a dangerous tackle on his player, Fortune Makaringe.

“It starts with Katsande’s tackle on Fortune Makaringe in the first half, over the top, career-threatening tackle and thuggish as well," he added.

"Those are the situations that I am talking about, those things do not belong in South African football."

Mokwena also slammed Bernard Parker as Chiefs were awarded a penalty which was converted by Daniel Cardoso after the veteran striker had gone down in the Pirates box.

“I’ve got a player bleeding now with a broken nose because he was punched in the face," he said.

"Kaizer Chiefs is good enough to beat us on tactics, on personnel, (they are a) well-coached team - excellent, but not on diving inside.

"Parker’s excellent dive, not on thuggish tackles and not on boxing, we don’t train boxing."