Kaizer Chiefs forward Du Preez hospitalised after ending horror Amakhosi season

Kaizer Chiefs have issued a worrying fitness update on forward Ashley du Preez after concluding their Premier Soccer League campaign.

Du Preez suffered a leg fracture against CT City

CT City's Fielies was shown a straight red card

Chefs confirm their striker's injury

WHAT HAPPENED? The Soweto giants wrapped up their campaign on Saturday with a 1-0 defeat to Cape Town City at FNB Stadium. It was a low end to Chiefs’ season after suffering 12 league defeats, the highest number of matches they have lost in a single campaign.

For Du Preez, the final day of the term was not as pleasant as he would have wanted after he got on the end of a crude tackle by City defender Taariq Fielies. The Citizens centre-back was then red-carded for the dangerous tackle while Du Preez continued playing for 10 more minutes.

But he could not carry on, and on the stroke of half-time, where coach Arthur Zwane took him off for Khama Billiat who was making his return since October 2022. Chiefs media officer Vina Maphosa has now given the latest on Du Preez’s injury.

WHAT WAS SAID: “Without being prejudiced, the player Ashley Du Preez has been admitted to hospital with a suspected fracture to his leg. So it might be more serious than it looked,” said Maphosa as per SABC Sport.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Suffering an injury going into the off-season break might frustrate Du Preez who would have wanted to use the holiday to relax after a gruelling season in which he featured in 32 games across all competitions.

He will now have to focus on recovering from the leg fracture and if the doctors diagnose a serious injury, he might end up returning for pre-season without having thoroughly enjoyed a break.

This was Du Preez's first season at Chiefs and he ends it with nine goals and five assists in all competitions. The 25-year-old speed merchant arrived at Naturena before the start of the campaign with high expectations but he struggled to deliver as most fans wanted in this difficult season for Amakhosi.

WHAT NEXT FOR DU PREEZ? Du Preez will wait to hear the real extent of his injury and take it up from there as Chiefs have concluded their season.

The Amakhosi forward will be hoping to have a much improved outing next term.