Kaizer Chiefs forward Dolly tips Billiat ahead of Soweto Derby - 'It will take one goal to change all this'

Kaizer Chiefs attacker Keagan Dolly says his attacking partner Khama Billiat needs just one game and one goal to spark a return to his best form.

WHAT HAPPENED? Khama Billiat has been struggling for form this season and was even benched by coach Arthur Zwane in Amakhosi’s last match against AmaZulu. The Zimbabwean is yet to score in eight Premier Soccer League games and has managed just two assists. Despite injury also affecting his season, Billiat is a pale shadow of the man who was Chiefs’ top goal-scorer last season with eight league goals. But Dolly is refusing to rule out his attacking partner, saying it will only take a goal to revive Billiat.

WHAT THEY SAID: “With Khama, he has been long in the game and is experienced,” said Dolly as per KickOff. “His experience in times when he is struggling to score goals for the club he always came out on top. We all know that Khama Billiat is a quality player. We all know his strengths.

“I think it is going to take one game and one goal to change all of this. Even for myself as well I started the season very slow and then I started scoring goals and started getting my confidence back so I think one goal will help Khama up.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chiefs under Zwane are yet to find a recognised combination upfront like last season when Dolly and Billiat combined well. Having already played 15 games across all competitions, the Soweto giants are still yet to take shape in attack.

WHAT NEXT FOR BILLIAT? Chiefs have a big fixture on Saturday where they play Orlando Pirates in the Soweto Derby at FNB Stadium. Billiat could be cherishing using such a grand stage to announce his return to fine form if he is given some game minutes by Zwane.