Kaizer Chiefs forward Castro ‘needed to be mentally strong' for recovery

Kaizer Chiefs attacker Leonardo Castro has described his recovery period from a groin injury as “the worst” part of being out of action as it took its toll on him mentally.

The Colombian spent five months on the sidelines after getting injured on June 19 in a Caf Champions League semi-final match away at Wydad Casablanca.

His groin needed surgery and he missed pre-season while recovering in his home country.

Having now regained fitness, Castro featured for four minutes after coming on as a late substitute in last Sunday’s 1-0 Premier Soccer League win at Maritzburg United.

“It feels great to be back on the field,” Castro told Ciefs’ media department as per iDiski Times.

“I was missing my teammates and being on the field, it was a tough time because the worst part of the injury was the recovery. I kept my patience and needed to be mentally strong in order to get back into the team as soon as possible.”

His return is expected to add more bite to Chiefs’ attack which has started to take shape with Keagan Dolly, Khama Billiat and Bernard Parker.

“Now, I’ve managed to get back, and I want to continue to work hard and improve my game every day,” added Castro.

“We have a strong squad. Almost all the players are available for selection, which is a good point for us. With these games coming in the week and on the weekend, we are going to need everybody.”

With Castro back, still missing from the Chiefs’ squad is Samir Nurkovic, who is still nursing his knee injury.

After edging Maritzburg, Amakhosi now prepare to host AmaZulu at FNB Stadium on Wednesday.

The clash against Usuthu comes one month after they drew 1-1 against the same side away in Durban.

The Soweto giants won that match under controversial circumstances after they were awarded a stoppage-time penalty which was converted by Dolly.

Chiefs would be keen to prove that their wins in the last two games were not a fluke.